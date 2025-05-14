Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israel Targets Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar in Hospital Strike: Report

Israel Targets Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar in Hospital Strike: Report

Israel has targetted Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader, in a military strike on a hospital in southern Gaza on Tuesday evening.

Israel Targets Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar in Hospital Strike: Report

Israel has reportedly targetted Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader, in a military strike on a hospital in southern Gaza on Tuesday.


Israel has targetted Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader, in a military strike on a hospital in southern Gaza on Tuesday evening, CNN reported, quoting a senior Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter.

Sinwar assumed a leadership role in the militant group after his brother, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by the Israeli military last October. Israeli officials have described him as both a hardliner and a seasoned military strategist. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), he previously commanded the Khan Younis Brigade until 2016 and is believed to have played a key role in orchestrating the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

According to the report, the strike targetted the European Hospital in Khan Younis, where the IDF said Hamas terrorists were operating from a command and control centre located in underground infrastructure beneath the facility. While the IDF did not officially name the target, multiple sources told CNN that Sinwar was the intended individual.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that six Palestinians were killed and at least 40 others were injured in the strike. Dr. Saleh Al Hams, the hospital’s head of nursing, described the aftermath as catastrophic. “Some people are buried under the rubble,” he reportedly said, adding that medical teams were forced to relocate patients to safer units within the hospital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Video footage from the scene showed massive plumes of smoke and dust rising from the hospital courtyard, marking one of the most intense aerial bombardments in Gaza in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Hamas issued a statement rejecting Israel’s claims regarding Sinwar: “The Palestinian resistance alone, through its official platforms, is the authority authorised to confirm or deny what is published,” as reported by CNN.

The strike came amid renewed tensions and military activity in Gaza. On Tuesday night, the IDF said it intercepted two rockets fired from the territory, with a third landing in an open area, reports suggest. The military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility, stating they targetted Israeli cities near the Gaza border. In response, Israel issued evacuation warnings for the Jabalya refugee camp and surrounding areas in northern Gaza, vowing to “strike and operate in every location from which rockets are fired.”

The targeting of Sinwar came just one day after Hamas released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander in what was widely viewed as a goodwill gesture toward the United States. The move reportedly bypassed Israeli mediation and involved direct communication between Hamas and U.S. President Donald Trump’s team. Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is currently involved in negotiations expected to take place in Doha, Qatar.

Before departing Israel, Witkoff assured families of Israeli hostages, reportedly saying he “will be relentless on that pursuit.”

Analysts suggest that removing Sinwar could significantly alter the dynamics of the ongoing negotiations. “There is little chance the war can end before he dies,” said Dan Shapiro, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, in an interview with CNN. “His removal could open the door for the release of all hostages and beginning to move toward a post-war future for Gaza without Hamas.”

Filed under

GAZA WAR Israel military strike Mohammed Sinwar

COAL MINES

India Reduces Coal Import: Coal Ministry Reports Major Cut in Imports, Boost in Domestic Production
Pope Leo XIV made his soc

‘Peace Be With You All’: Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media
Zelenskyy said he will me

Zelenskyy Says He’ll Wait for Putin in Ankara for Face-to-Face Peace Talks
‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch...
Congressman Shri Thanedar

Indian-Origin US Congressman Urges Action As He Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Trump
Israel has reportedly tar

Israel Targets Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar in Hospital Strike: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Reduces Coal Import: Coal Ministry Reports Major Cut in Imports, Boost in Domestic Production

India Reduces Coal Import: Coal Ministry Reports Major Cut in Imports, Boost in Domestic Production

‘Peace Be With You All’: Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media

‘Peace Be With You All’: Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media

Zelenskyy Says He’ll Wait for Putin in Ankara for Face-to-Face Peace Talks

Zelenskyy Says He’ll Wait for Putin in Ankara for Face-to-Face Peace Talks

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch How Fans React

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch...

Indian-Origin US Congressman Urges Action As He Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Trump

Indian-Origin US Congressman Urges Action As He Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Trump

Entertainment

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch How Fans React

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Out: Aamir Khan Leads A Team of Underdogs To Glory, Watch

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After Minor Argument

Karnataka Horror: Class 6 Boy Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Class 9 Student In Hubli After

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom