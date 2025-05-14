Israel Targets Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar in Hospital Strike: Report

Israel has targetted Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader, in a military strike on a hospital in southern Gaza on Tuesday evening, CNN reported, quoting a senior Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter.

Sinwar assumed a leadership role in the militant group after his brother, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by the Israeli military last October. Israeli officials have described him as both a hardliner and a seasoned military strategist. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), he previously commanded the Khan Younis Brigade until 2016 and is believed to have played a key role in orchestrating the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

According to the report, the strike targetted the European Hospital in Khan Younis, where the IDF said Hamas terrorists were operating from a command and control centre located in underground infrastructure beneath the facility. While the IDF did not officially name the target, multiple sources told CNN that Sinwar was the intended individual.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that six Palestinians were killed and at least 40 others were injured in the strike. Dr. Saleh Al Hams, the hospital’s head of nursing, described the aftermath as catastrophic. “Some people are buried under the rubble,” he reportedly said, adding that medical teams were forced to relocate patients to safer units within the hospital.

Video footage from the scene showed massive plumes of smoke and dust rising from the hospital courtyard, marking one of the most intense aerial bombardments in Gaza in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Hamas issued a statement rejecting Israel’s claims regarding Sinwar: “The Palestinian resistance alone, through its official platforms, is the authority authorised to confirm or deny what is published,” as reported by CNN.

The strike came amid renewed tensions and military activity in Gaza. On Tuesday night, the IDF said it intercepted two rockets fired from the territory, with a third landing in an open area, reports suggest. The military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility, stating they targetted Israeli cities near the Gaza border. In response, Israel issued evacuation warnings for the Jabalya refugee camp and surrounding areas in northern Gaza, vowing to “strike and operate in every location from which rockets are fired.”

The targeting of Sinwar came just one day after Hamas released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander in what was widely viewed as a goodwill gesture toward the United States. The move reportedly bypassed Israeli mediation and involved direct communication between Hamas and U.S. President Donald Trump’s team. Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is currently involved in negotiations expected to take place in Doha, Qatar.

Before departing Israel, Witkoff assured families of Israeli hostages, reportedly saying he “will be relentless on that pursuit.”

Analysts suggest that removing Sinwar could significantly alter the dynamics of the ongoing negotiations. “There is little chance the war can end before he dies,” said Dan Shapiro, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, in an interview with CNN. “His removal could open the door for the release of all hostages and beginning to move toward a post-war future for Gaza without Hamas.”