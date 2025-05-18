Israel To Divide Gaza Into Three Slices: Leaked Documents Reveal

As Israel ramps up its military campaign in Gaza, ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israeli officials resumed Saturday in Qatar. Meanwhile, leaked documents reveal a controversial plan to divide the Gaza Strip into three controlled zones unless Hamas agrees to a truce within days.

Ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel resumed on Saturday in Qatar, even as Israel escalated its military operations in Gaza. Over the past 72 hours, a significant surge in Israeli airstrikes has resulted in hundreds of deaths. Simultaneously, a major new ground offensive has been launched within the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government directed Palestinian civilians to evacuate towards the south of Gaza. This order came as Israeli forces seized more territory under what the military has termed “preparations” for an intensified assault dubbed Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

Leaked Map Reveals Plans to Partition Gaza

In a significant development, emerging on the anniversary of the Nakba—the 1948 displacement of approximately 750,000 Palestinians—leaked plans have surfaced, reportedly showing Israel’s intention to divide Gaza into three heavily regulated civilian strips.

According to The Times, a map shared by diplomats outlines “Stage Three: the complete takeover of Gaza.” The plan proposes the creation of three distinct civilian zones in the southern, central, and northern parts of Gaza, each separated by four military-only areas. Palestinians would be barred from moving between the strips without special permission—raising concerns of mass separation from homes, families, and land.

Foreign aid agencies, briefed on the plans and responsible for humanitarian distribution, told the outlet that such a setup would drastically impact civilian mobility and aid access.

Construction Already Underway on Cleared Gaza Residential Land

The Times further reports that infrastructure and roadworks for the proposed zones are already being developed on the rubble of destroyed homes. The clearing of land required for these expanded military zones is expected to take at least three weeks.

When asked to comment on the leaked documents, the Israeli military neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such plans. The Independent has reached out to Israeli authorities for further clarification.

Morag Corridor and Expanded Military Presence

These new revelations follow Israel’s previous announcement of the “Morag Corridor,” a military buffer zone in southern Gaza. According to researchers at the Forensic Architecture studio at Goldsmiths, University of London, Israeli forces have razed dozens of homes in Rafah city and begun constructing several new military outposts.

Adding to these concerns, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated last week that Israel’s security cabinet had approved a strategy to “conquer” Gaza and maintain a “sustained presence” in the territory. “The population will be moved, for its own protection,” Netanyahu said.

Operation Gideon’s Chariots Begins Following Trump’s Visit

The launch of Operation Gideon’s Chariots had been anticipated to begin following U.S. President Donald Trump’s four-day Middle East tour. Trump departed the region on Friday without making a stop in Israel.

The following day, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Gideon’s Chariots was now underway, stating the operation was being led with “great force” by Israeli military units.

