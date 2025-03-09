Israel To Send Delegation To Qatar Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel agreed to the invitation of mediators backed by the US, and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday, in attempt to make progress in negotiations, the statement read.

Israel will send a delegation to Doha in Qatar on Monday, seeking to make progress in the ceasefire negotiations, The Times of Israel reported, citing a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office.

The development comes after reports of Hamas indicating willingness for a temporary extension of the Gaza ceasefire over Ramadan emerged.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official told the publication that there is no particular progress in the talks that led to a decision, while also denying reports that Hamas had agreed to a Ramadan ceasefire extension.

Hamas says it sees “positive indicators” for the start of talks on a second phase of the truce and denies reports it has signalled an openness to a temporary ceasefire instead of an end to war.

Earlier this week, some Arab states, four European nations and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) endorsed an Egypt-led proposal for reconstruction of Gaza that counters Trump’s expulsion proposal.

Meanwhile, at the weekend rally in Tel Aviv, families of Israeli captives demanded that the government fully implement the ceasefire. Recently released Israeli hostages have also backed calls to implement the ceasefire.

According to Israel, 59 captives remain in Gaza, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, Al Jazeera reported.

