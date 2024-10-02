In a significant escalation, Iran launched missiles at three Israeli military bases, citing retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. These strikes, which reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, have intensified regional tensions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called the missile strikes a “decisive response” to Israeli actions, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to acknowledge Iran’s stance. “Iran is not a belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat,” he warned.

The missile launch was reportedly ordered by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran’s military actions would stop unless further provoked by Israel, highlighting the responsibility of Israel’s allies to help de-escalate the situation.

MUST READ: Highlights From EAM Jaishankar’s Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire, announced recently by the United States and France, now appear to be unraveling amid the escalating violence. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the ongoing escalation, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) condemned the Iranian missile attacks, pledging retaliation. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari remarked, “This attack will have consequences. We have plans and will act when we choose.”

In response to the missile threat, US Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean intercepted several missiles launched by Iran. Ships like the USS Arleigh Burke and USS Cole were involved in these defense efforts.

As missiles flew overhead, residents in Jerusalem watched the unprecedented assault, with explosions echoing nearby. Millions of Israelis were advised to seek shelter, and civilian air traffic was suspended nationwide.

With tensions surging and no resolution in sight, the international community remains cautious about a potential wider conflict in the Middle East.

ALSO READ: Israel Vows To Launch Powerful Strikes In The Middle East Tonight