Israel vs Iran: IDF Signals ‘Serious Response’ Plans | Will Israel Launch Direct Strikes On Iran? | NewsX Exclusive

Israeli forces launched a series of nighttime airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, resulting in at least 27 fatalities and 93 injuries. The strikes, which targeted Palestinian refugee camps in northern Lebanon, mark a significant escalation as they are the first Israeli operations aimed at Hezbollah and Hamas fighters deep within Lebanese territory.

Israeli forces launched a series of nighttime airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, resulting in at least 27 fatalities and 93 injuries. The strikes, which targeted Palestinian refugee camps in northern Lebanon, mark a significant escalation as they are the first Israeli operations aimed at Hezbollah and Hamas fighters deep within Lebanese territory. Among the deceased were two high-ranking Hamas figures: Muhammed Hussein Ali Mahmoud, who held significant authority in Lebanon, and Alaa Naif Ali, who had been involved in planning attacks against Israel.

In an exclusive discussion with NewsX industry experts laid down their perspective over the ongoing escalation of the conflict taking place in the region. The panel included Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee, a former diplomat; Surinder Singh Lali, an international affairs expert; and Sumit Peer, a political commentator, with the host, Uday Pratap Singh, Editor at NewsX.

Anniversary and Future Prospects

Beginning the conversation, Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee spoke about the upcoming anniversary of the tragic event that occurred in Israel last year and explained that, in light of recent developments, forces have been reinforced along the border. She also shared her thoughts on the direction the conflict might take in the coming days and said,”It’s a very sad anniversary; it should never have happened, and Hamas should never have done what they did. In the meantime, I would say Hamas, part of it has been decimated, and part of it has been reborn in the minds of young Palestinians who want revenge. So, I would say that the Israeli response was disproportionate, but it was able to decimate a large number of Hamas forces, but not to the extent of making Israel safe forever, unfortunately. Do I expect anything much on the Gaza side? No, I do not. Most of them are displaced or starving, and others are in bunkers or trying to escape.”

She also elaborated on how this could escalate into a larger conflict affecting the region’s peace and security and said,”I would be much more concerned by the Israeli IDF’s threat to launch attacks on Iran. They are being encouraged by some to launch attacks on Iranian oil fields that will plunge the global economy into crisis. Some are encouraging them to go after Iran’s nuclear assets, and there is always the possibility that the Israelis, having been successful in decimating Hezbollah leadership while the Hamas leader is still around, may now be tempted to also try to eliminate Iran’s top leadership.

If that happens, will there be a major escalation? Yes, there will, because at the moment, we are nearing the end of the U.S. presidential election until the 6th of November, when we know who is going to be U.S. president. This conflict has been caught up in U.S. domestic politics. There is nobody really either to restrain Israel or to talk sense to all the protagonists concerned. Therefore, I very much fear that over the next four or five days, there will be a major escalation.”

Escalation and Regional Dynamics

Continuing the discussion, Surinder Singh Lali spoke about the potential turn the conflict could take in the next 48 to 72 hours and said,”I condemn in the strongest possible words the anniversary of this egregious attack. But having said that, I feel, and let me bring out some optimism in all the pessimism that is prevailing on all the TV channels across the globe. I think it’s going to escalate more only to come down, and why do I say that? Because, you see, first of all, these two countries are almost 1,800 kilometers away. So, even if you see as of now, it’s the proxies that have been fighting with Israel, and the Palestinian issues are on the back burner.”

He also added,”Once again, though, I feel that the countries are too far away, and they’re not the strongest economies in the world. How long can you keep chucking bombs at each other from 1,800 kilometers away? And having said that, just like in the case of Pakistan, nuclear is a lot easier said than done. It would probably take Iran some time to get their nuclear plans active. That’s when the entire world will jump in. But one more thing before I complete: let’s not undermine China and Russia too. They’re also playing behind the scenes because the last thing they want is America possibly coming and installing a puppet regime.”

U.S. Military Presence and Israel’s Strategy

Sumit Peer also discussed the potential turn the conflict could take in the next 48 to 72 hours and stated that the fact remains that the largest American military deployment in history is now in the Middle East, which includes three aircraft carrier groups, nuclear ballistic-capable submarines, and, according to General Lloyd, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, 70,000 troops. He also said:

“Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu have crossed the Rubicon. There’s a saying: ‘You cross the Rubicon, you have declared war on Rome.’ There’s no way Israel can turn back now—right, left, or center, there’s no option. If you look at his message to Emmanuel Macron today, he said, ‘We are going to win with or without you.’ So if you want to impose an arms embargo on Israel, that’s okay; we don’t care. We are going to win without you.”

He added further, “Today, if you look at the U.S. approach, Secretary Antony Blinken is nowhere in the picture. It’s all General Lloyd Austin, who’s constantly in touch with Netanyahu and is in constant communication with the Israeli defense minister. Americans have always said, ‘Look, we are going to back and protect Israel, come what may.’ It’s not a secret that America wants this Iranian regime to go—they want this current dispensation to go, and this is their opportunity, their window.”

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East remains highly complex, with escalating tensions and evolving strategies from all involved parties. While there are significant concerns about further military actions, especially regarding Iran, the future trajectory depends on diplomatic negotiations, international pressures, and the unfolding political dynamics in the region.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

ALSO READ: Mass Protests Across The Globe Call For Ceasefire In Gaza Amid Ongoing Crisis