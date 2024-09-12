Home
Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza School Shelter, Killing 18 Including UN Staff

In a major escalation, Israel conducted an airstrike on a United Nations school, which served as a shelter in Gaza's Nuseirat camp. Thus, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 individuals, including six UN staff members. 

According to local sources and the Gaza Civil Defense,  the attack, which occurred on Wednesday, also left at least 44 others injured.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), while confirming the deaths of its employees in the airstrike, called it the highest death toll among its staff in a single incident.

Also Read: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed In Helicopter Crash In Southern Gaza Strip

As per IDF, the airstrike targeted “terrorists” as it was allegedly operating within the school compound. Thus, being used by Hamas for planning attacks against Israeli forces.

Must Read: 3 Hamas Leader Killed In Gaza Attack: Israel

But, UNRWA has refuted the IDF’s allegations, stating that the three individuals named by the IDF were teachers and not involved in militant activities.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike, describing it as a severe violation of international humanitarian law and calling for an independent investigation.

As per UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini, the agency has lost at least 220 staff members in Gaza since the conflict began.

Further, the World Health Organization also denounced the strike, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire.

The escalating violence has already resulted in over 41,000 deaths and 95,000 injuries in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Reports Palestinian health authorities.

