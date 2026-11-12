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Home > World News > Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, 6 Killed Including Surgeon, 20 Injured; Hamas Calls It ‘War Crime’

Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, 6 Killed Including Surgeon, 20 Injured; Hamas Calls It ‘War Crime’

Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital kills six, including a surgeon, and injures 20. Israel claims Hamas militants were operating inside the hospital.

Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Surgeon, 20 Others Injured (Image: X)
Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Surgeon, 20 Others Injured (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 13:54 IST

At least six people, including a surgeon, were killed and 20 others injured after an Israeli airstrike hit the surgery department of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, early Thursday. The strike caused extensive damage to the hospital building, with injured patients being carried through debris-covered corridors as rescue workers and firefighters rushed to help. Gaza’s civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal confirmed the casualties, while medics identified the dead surgeon as Rezik Abushira.

Reuters video footage from inside the hospital showed rubble and furniture scattered across rooms, wires hanging from damaged ceilings and several bodies being carried away.

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Israel claims Hamas militants were operating inside Gaza hospital

The Israeli military later said the strike targeted a senior Hamas militant and other members of the group’s armed wing who were allegedly operating inside the hospital.

In a statement, Israel accused Hamas of using the hospital complex as a military command centre, storing weapons, running command-and-control rooms and using hospital facilities as observation posts and shelters for fighters. Reuters said it could not independently verify these allegations.

Hamas calls Gaza hospital strike a ‘war crime’

A Hamas spokesperson condemned the attack, calling it a “fully-fledged war crime”. Israel has stepped up attacks across Gaza, saying Hamas is attempting to regroup and rebuild its weapons arsenal. Hamas, however, says it remains committed to a year-old ceasefire and accuses Israel of trying to undermine the agreement.

According to Gaza health officials, at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire deal was agreed upon. Israel, meanwhile, says four of its soldiers have been killed during this period.

Gaza’s health officials report that over 74,000 individuals have lost their lives since the Israelis commenced their military campaign in October 2023. This military campaign started following an attack on southern Israel by Hamas gunmen who reportedly killed 1,200 individuals.

Also Read: Another Affair For Nvidia CEO? Jensen Huang Allegedly Had Extramarital Relationship With Kimberly Powell – Who Is She?     

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Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, 6 Killed Including Surgeon, 20 Injured; Hamas Calls It ‘War Crime’
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Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, 6 Killed Including Surgeon, 20 Injured; Hamas Calls It ‘War Crime’

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Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, 6 Killed Including Surgeon, 20 Injured; Hamas Calls It ‘War Crime’
Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, 6 Killed Including Surgeon, 20 Injured; Hamas Calls It ‘War Crime’
Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, 6 Killed Including Surgeon, 20 Injured; Hamas Calls It ‘War Crime’
Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, 6 Killed Including Surgeon, 20 Injured; Hamas Calls It ‘War Crime’
Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, 6 Killed Including Surgeon, 20 Injured; Hamas Calls It ‘War Crime’

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