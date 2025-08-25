LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli Airstrike Hits Nasser Hospital in Southern Gaza, Killing at Least 15

Israeli Airstrike Hits Nasser Hospital in Southern Gaza, Killing at Least 15

An Israeli airstrike hit Gaza's Nasser Hospital, killing at least 15, including three journalists, in a double-tap attack as rescue efforts began. The hospital, already reportedly struggling with shortages, has faced repeated strikes during the 22-month conflict. The Gaza health ministry reports over 62,000 Palestinian deaths since the war began.

Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital has reportedly killed at least 15 people, including three journalists, amid the conflict and critical shortages in the hospital. (Photo: X)
Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital has reportedly killed at least 15 people, including three journalists, amid the conflict and critical shortages in the hospital. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last updated: August 25, 2025 15:33:38 IST

An Israeli airstrike struck the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza on Monday, killing at least 15 people including four journalists, The Associated Press reported, citing Gaza’s health ministry. According to the report, the coordinated strike — described as a “double-tap” — had one missile hitting first and a second following moments later as rescue workers arrived at the scene.

Journalists Among the Dead

Among the journalists killed was Mariam Dagga, a 33-year-old freelancer who had been reporting for various media outlets since the Gaza war began. Dagga had extensively covered the war in Gaza, reporting on dire conditions at Nasser Hospital, including doctors struggling to save children suffering from starvation despite having no prior health issues.

Al Jazeera also confirmed that its journalist Mohammed Salam was also killed in the strike on Nasser Hospital while US-based news agency Reuters reported the death of its contractor cameraman Hussam al-Masri, even as another Reuters contractor — photographer Hatem Khaled — was injured in the same attack.

Nasser Hospital — located in Khan Younis — is the largest medical facility in southern Gaza and has been repeatedly targetted during the 22 months of the conflict. Hospital officials have long warned of critical shortages in supplies and staff as the war drags on.

Israel’s Position

The Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the strike. Israeli forces have in recent times targetted locations they claim harbour militants, including medical facilities, although without providing evidence for specific strikes.

Reports suggest Israel has previously justified attacks on hospitals by alleging militant activity within those sites. For instance, a June strike on Nasser Hospital reportedly killed three and injured ten, with the Israeli military stating that it targetted Hamas militants operating from a command and control center inside the hospital.

Rising Toll of the Conflict

The Gaza health ministry has said at least 62,686 Palestinians have been killed during the war. The number includes both fighters and civilians, with about half of them believed to be women and children. 

Tags: gaza crisisIsrael-Hamas war

