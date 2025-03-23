Palestinian officials report that the death toll from nearly 18 months of conflict in the Gaza Strip has surpassed 50,000.

Palestinian officials report that the death toll from nearly 18 months of conflict in the Gaza Strip has surpassed 50,000.

An Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza has killed senior Hamas leader Salah al-Bardaweel, along with his wife, the group confirmed on Sunday, Reuters reported. The attack comes amid escalating violence in the region, as Palestinian officials report that the death toll from nearly 18 months of conflict has surpassed 50,000.

According to the report, the Israeli military acknowledged responsibility for the strike, saying Bardaweel’s elimination was aimed at degrading Hamas’s military and governing capabilities. The attack took place in Khan Younis, an area that has been heavily targetted since Israel resumed its military offensive last Tuesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With the lapse of the ceasefire, Israeli forces have launched a fresh wave of air and ground operations throughout Gaza. On Sunday alone, at least 30 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah and Khan Younis, with casualties including municipal employees and medical personnel, the report stated, citing Gaza’s health authorities.

The conflict reignited as Israel accused Hamas of failing to negotiate the terms of an extended ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed that Israel’s objective is the complete dismantling of Hamas’s military and political infrastructure. “This is a necessary step to ensure Israel’s security and bring back our hostages,” Netanyahu reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bardaweel was a senior figure in Hamas’s political office and played a key role in past negotiations with Israel. He led Hamas’ media office in 2005 and participated in indirect truce talks in 2009. Hamas has vowed retaliation, saying, “His blood, that of his wife and martyrs, will remain fuelling the battle of liberation and independence.”

The attack has prompted renewed concerns over civilian casualties, with reports indicating that at least 50,021 Palestinians have died, and 113,274 have been wounded since the war began in October 2023.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with growing warnings of famine and mass displacement. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency has condemned Israel’s blockade of aid deliveries, warning that “every day without food inches Gaza closer to an acute hunger crisis.”

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service reported that 50,000 residents remain trapped in Rafah as Israeli troops push further into the region. “We are fleeing under fire for maybe the 10th time,” Abu Khaled, a Rafah resident told Reuters, and asked, “When will we ever rest? When will there ever be peace in this city?”

Israeli forces have also issued evacuation orders for residents in Tel Al-Sultan, a neighborhood in western Rafah, where the military claims to be dismantling Hamas’s operational infrastructure. Israeli spokesperson Avichay Adraee, meanwhile, has reportedly said civilians are being allowed to evacuate through designated safe corridors.

International Reactions and Calls for Ceasefire

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and refusing to negotiate an end to the conflict. Despite the escalating violence, Hamas leaders have stated that they are still open to mediation efforts, including proposals from US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Meanwhile, international pressure continues to mount for a resolution. The European Union and humanitarian organisations have urged both sides to return to negotiations to prevent further suffering.