Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Political Leader Salah al-Bardawil In Gaza

An Israeli airstrike has killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardawil in southern Gaza, according to reports from Hamas and Palestinian media early Sunday. The strike targeted Bardawil in Khan Younis, where he was reportedly killed alongside his wife.

Escalation in Gaza Following Ceasefire Collapse

Israel resumed large-scale attacks on Gaza on Tuesday, accusing Hamas of abandoning a ceasefire agreement that had been in place since January 19. The renewed offensive ended nearly two months of relative calm in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly emphasized that the primary objective of the war is to dismantle Hamas as both a military force and a governing body. He stated that the latest offensive is intended to pressure the group into releasing the remaining hostages.

Senior Hamas Officials Including Salah al-Bardawil Among the Dead

Tuesday’s Israeli strikes also resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Hamas officials. Among them were Essam Addalees, the head of Hamas’ de facto government, and Mahmoud Abu Watfa, the head of internal security. Several other Hamas officials were also killed in the attacks.

Palestinian health officials reported that at least 400 people were killed on Tuesday alone, with more than half of the casualties being women and children. The rising death toll has intensified international concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Who Was Salah al-Bardawil?

Salah al-Bardawil, born in 1959 in Khan Younes, is a senior Hamas member. He was elected to the movement’s Politburo in 2021 and is also part of Hamas’s regional politburo in Gaza. Previously, he served as a spokesperson for the group. In 2006, Bardawil won a seat in the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) as a candidate on Hamas’s ‘Change and Reform’ list. He was detained by Israel in 1993.

