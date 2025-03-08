Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

The Israeli military aircraft hit a drone that crossed from Israel into Gaza and "several suspects" who tried to collect it in a "botched smuggling attempt".

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Israel-Rafah


As mediators push with talks to extend a fragile 42-day ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas in January, an Israeli airstrike on Saturday killed two Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing medical sources.

According to the report, the Israeli military aircraft struck a drone that crossed from Israel into southern Gaza and “several suspects” who tried to collect it in a “botched smuggling attempt”.

The latest attack comes as a delegation from Hamas is engaging in ceasefire talks with mediators to proceed to the next stage of the deal, which could then open the way to ending the war.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Health Ministry claimed that the hostages released by Hamas suffered extreme malnutrition, with some losing up to 40 percent of their body weight, severe muscle loss and vitamin deficiencies.

“In some cases, this led to muscle bleeding, causing significant pain and even affecting hemoglobin levels,” Hagar Mizrahi, head of the ministry’s medical division, said during a briefing.

“We are seeing the effects of long-term malnutrition, which requires continued medical and rehabilitative care,” Mizrahi added.

ALSO READ: France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

gaza Gaza Ceasefire Extension Israel Hamas truce Israeli Airstrike

