Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

The Israeli military aircraft hit a drone that crossed from Israel into Gaza and "several suspects" who tried to collect it in a "botched smuggling attempt".

As mediators push with talks to extend a fragile 42-day ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas in January, an Israeli airstrike on Saturday killed two Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing medical sources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, the Israeli military aircraft struck a drone that crossed from Israel into southern Gaza and “several suspects” who tried to collect it in a “botched smuggling attempt”.

The latest attack comes as a delegation from Hamas is engaging in ceasefire talks with mediators to proceed to the next stage of the deal, which could then open the way to ending the war.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier this week, the Israeli Health Ministry claimed that the hostages released by Hamas suffered extreme malnutrition, with some losing up to 40 percent of their body weight, severe muscle loss and vitamin deficiencies.

“In some cases, this led to muscle bleeding, causing significant pain and even affecting hemoglobin levels,” Hagar Mizrahi, head of the ministry’s medical division, said during a briefing.

“We are seeing the effects of long-term malnutrition, which requires continued medical and rehabilitative care,” Mizrahi added.

ALSO READ: France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza