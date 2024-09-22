Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Claim Seven Lives

In a devastating incident, an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of seven individuals on Sunday. Announce Palestinian health officials.

This strike occurred at Kafr Qasem School in the Beach camp around 11 a.m. (0800 GMT). Among the deceased was Majed Saleh, the director of the Hamas-run Public Works and Housing Ministry.

This development coincide with heightened violence in Gaza and increased tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group, along the Lebanon border. Thus, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict.

As per reports, six additional Palestinians were killed in separate airstrikes across central and southern Gaza. Hence, bringing the total number of Palestinian casualties from Israeli strikes on Sunday to 16.

Hamas’s armed wing reported multiple attacks on Israeli forces in Rafah, including the use of anti-tank rockets and explosive devices targeting military positions. The Israeli military in response, has stated, that its forces in Rafah have killed numerous militants and dismantled military infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military recently, stated that their airstrike targeted Hamas militants operating from the compound, emphasizing that aerial surveillance and other precautions were taken to minimize civilian casualties.

However, Hamas, the governing Islamist group in Gaza, has consistently denied allegations that it uses civilian structures for military operations.

But amidst this conflict, the health ministry warned that all hospital services could cease within ten days due to a shortage of essential spare parts and fuel for generators. Additionally, heavy rain has caused flooding in tent encampments. Thus, exacerbating the plight of displaced families.