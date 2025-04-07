An Israeli airstrike struck a media tent outside Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing two people, including a local journalist, and wounding six others.

An Israeli airstrike struck a media tent outside Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip early Monday, killing two people, including a local journalist, and wounding six others, The Associated Press reported, quoting medical sources. The Israeli military, however, claimed the strike targeted a Hamas militant who was allegedly posing as a journalist.

The strike, which took place at around 2 a.m. local time, set the media tent on fire, killing Yousef al-Faqawi, a reporter for the Palestine Today news website, and another unidentified man, the report said, adding that six other journalists, including a freelance photographer, were also injured.

According to the report, Israel conducted multiple other airstrikes across Gaza, killing 28 people in total. Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis reported receiving 20 bodies, including eight women and five children, from the overnight airstrikes. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah also reported two more strikes, which killed eight people, including three women and three children, according to AP.

As the war in Gaza continues to drag on, thousands of Palestinians have reportedly sought refuge in hospitals, taking shelter in tents set up within hospital compounds.

The Toll of Hostilities

Since the Hamas-led October 7 attack on Israel, the Palestinian group has been accused of killing over 1,200 Israelis, primarily civilians, and taking 251 hostages, out of which 59 are still believed to be in captivity. Israel, determined to apply military pressure on Hamas, has vowed to continue its operations until the remaining hostages are released, Hamas completely disarms, and its fighters depart from Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to resettle much of Gaza’s population through what he termed as “voluntary emigration”.

