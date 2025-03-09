Israeli Airstrike Targets Militants Planting Explosive Device In Northern Gaza

The Israeli military announced that it carried out an airstrike on Sunday targeting militants who were planting an explosive device in northern Gaza.

“Earlier today, several terrorists were identified operating in proximity to Israeli troops and attempting to plant an explosive device in the ground in northern Gaza,” the military said in a statement, adding an Israeli warplane “struck the terrorists.”

Ceasefire Agreement and Hostage Release

A ceasefire deal in Gaza, which came into effect in January, includes a second phase aimed at securing the release of the remaining 59 hostages held by Hamas. This phase also outlines plans to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which ended last week, led to the release of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for the release of approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel’s Response and Demands

Following the end of the first phase, Israel imposed a total blockade on all goods entering Gaza, demanding that Hamas release the remaining hostages before any further negotiations toward ending the war begin. Israeli authorities estimate that fewer than half of the 59 hostages still in captivity are believed to be alive.

The ongoing conflict has taken a devastating toll on Gaza. According to Gaza health authorities, Israel’s assault on the enclave has resulted in more than 48,000 Palestinian deaths. Additionally, nearly the entire population of Gaza has been displaced due to the violence.

Accusations of genocide and war crimes have been leveled against Israel, though the country denies these allegations.

