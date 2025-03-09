Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Israeli Airstrike Targets Militants Planting Explosive Device In Northern Gaza

Israeli Airstrike Targets Militants Planting Explosive Device In Northern Gaza

The Israeli military announced that it carried out an airstrike on Sunday targeting militants who were planting an explosive device in northern Gaza.

Israeli Airstrike Targets Militants Planting Explosive Device In Northern Gaza

Israel Airstrikes


The Israeli military announced that it carried out an airstrike on Sunday targeting militants who were planting an explosive device in northern Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Earlier today, several terrorists were identified operating in proximity to Israeli troops and attempting to plant an explosive device in the ground in northern Gaza,” the military said in a statement, adding an Israeli warplane “struck the terrorists.”

Ceasefire Agreement and Hostage Release

A ceasefire deal in Gaza, which came into effect in January, includes a second phase aimed at securing the release of the remaining 59 hostages held by Hamas. This phase also outlines plans to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The first phase of the ceasefire, which ended last week, led to the release of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for the release of approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel’s Response and Demands

Following the end of the first phase, Israel imposed a total blockade on all goods entering Gaza, demanding that Hamas release the remaining hostages before any further negotiations toward ending the war begin. Israeli authorities estimate that fewer than half of the 59 hostages still in captivity are believed to be alive.

The ongoing conflict has taken a devastating toll on Gaza. According to Gaza health authorities, Israel’s assault on the enclave has resulted in more than 48,000 Palestinian deaths. Additionally, nearly the entire population of Gaza has been displaced due to the violence.

Accusations of genocide and war crimes have been leveled against Israel, though the country denies these allegations.

ALSO READ: ‘Entire Front Line Of Ukrainian Army Would Collapse’: Elon Musk Warns Of Consequences If Starlink Shut Downs

Filed under

Hamas Israel

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Golf Resort Vandalised Over His proposal To Empty Gaza Strip: Report

Trump Golf Resort Vandalised Over His proposal To Empty Gaza Strip: Report

Watch, Rohit Sharma’s Savage Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Over: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy

Watch, Rohit Sharma’s Savage Reaction After Hardik Pandya’s Over: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy

New York Governor Declares Emergency As Wind-Driven Brush Fires Scorch Long Island

New York Governor Declares Emergency As Wind-Driven Brush Fires Scorch Long Island

ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025): Who Will Claim Glory In 2025?

ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025): Who Will Claim Glory In 2025?

Watch: Matt Henry’s Heartbreaking Reaction After Being Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Watch: Matt Henry’s Heartbreaking Reaction After Being Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women