Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  Israeli Airstrikes Kill 17 in Gaza as Huckabee Makes First Appearance as US Ambassador

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 17 in Gaza as Huckabee Makes First Appearance as US Ambassador

At least 17 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Friday, including children and a pregnant woman, hospital officials said.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 17 in Gaza as Huckabee Makes First Appearance as US Ambassador

At least 17 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza Friday, including children and a pregnant woman, hospital officials said.


At least 17 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza early Friday, including children and a pregnant woman, The Associated Press reported, quoting local hospital officials, as newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made his first public appearance in Jerusalem.

Ten people were killed in Jabaliya, with eight of them from a single family, the report said, citing the Indonesian Hospital. Another seven died in the southern city of Khan Younis, including a pregnant woman, according to Nasser Hospital.

The attacks came just a day after more than two dozen people were reportedly killed in Gaza amid intensifying Israeli military pressure on Hamas to return hostages and agree to disarmament.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Huckabee visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday, inserting a prayer note into the holy site.

“Those are his initials, D.T.”, Huckabee told reporters, revealing that the prayer had been handwritten by U.S. President Donald Trump. Huckabee added that his first instruction from Trump was to deliver the prayer and “pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

According to AP, Huckabee said the U.S. was continuing “every effort” to bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Diplomatic Push Amid War

The ambassador’s arrival coincided with an intensifying 18-month war in Gaza, as U.S. and other international mediators attempt to revive a broken ceasefire.

Israel has said any new ceasefire must begin with the release of more hostages and eventually lead to Hamas disarming and exiting Gaza. It also plans to establish large “security zones” within the territory.

Hamas has rejected the latest Israeli proposals, with a senior Hamas negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, reiterating the group’s position on Thursday, reportedly saying, “It will return hostages only in exchange for the release of more Palestinian prisoners, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a lasting truce”.

According to Israeli figures, Hamas currently holds 59 hostages, with 24 believed to still be alive.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas members launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 others.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive, the majority of them women and children. The fighting has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, displaced 90% of its population, and left most of its food systems in ruins, reports suggest.

On Thursday, aid organizations warned of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe as Israel maintains a blockade on Gaza that observers say has halted the entry of food and essential supplies for over six weeks.

The United Nations says thousands of children are now malnourished, with most of the population surviving on barely one meal per day. Rights groups have condemned the blockade as a “starvation tactic.”

Israel’s Defense Minister has defended the blockade, calling it one of the “central pressure tactics” against Hamas, which Israel accuses of diverting aid.

