Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 in Gaza as Ground Troops Enter Northern Territory

Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 in Gaza as Ground Troops Enter Northern Territory

At least 17 people were killed in Gaza following an Israeli airstrike that hit a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 in Gaza as Ground Troops Enter Northern Territory

At least 17 people were killed in Gaza following an Israeli airstrike that hit a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis.


At least 17 people were killed early Friday in the Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike that hit a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis, the Associated Press reported. Hospital staff confirmed that several members of the same family were among the casualties. Hours after the attack, rescue teams were still digging through the rubble in search of survivors, while some bodies were recovered and covered in blankets.

According to the report, Israel’s ongoing military offensive has already claimed over 100 lives in recent days. Israel has expanded its operations in an attempt to pressure Hamas to release its remaining hostages. Early Friday, Israel also announced that ground troops had entered northern Gaza to extend its security zone.

The attack on Khan Younis came after Israel announced its military strategy to seize large parts of Gaza, with the aim of creating a new security corridor across the region. Over 280,000 Palestinians have been displaced since the ceasefire ended last month, the report said, citing estimates from the UN humanitarian office.

Meanwhile, Israel’s monthlong blockade on food, fuel and aid has severely affected Gaza’s civilian population. Rights groups have condemned the move as a violation of international law, describing it as a form of collective punishment. Israel, however, has claimed that sufficient supplies were delivered during a recent six-week truce.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The strike in Khan Younis, which hit a three-storey building, also injured at least 16 people from the same family. Eyewitnesses and residents described scenes of devastation, with charred remains and bodies being pulled from the rubble, the report said.

The ongoing war, which began with Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, has left Gaza in ruins, with over 50,000 Palestinians reported dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which further said that more than half of those killed were women and children.

ALSO READ: Rubio Says US Will Soon Know If Russia Is Serious About Peace

Filed under

Gaza conflict Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas war Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Palestine conflict

newsx

Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal
Meteorologists warned tha

Severe Weather In US Strikes South and Midwest, Causing Tornadoes, Flooding and Fatalities
newsx

Bumrah Doubtful For MI vs RCB Clash – Recovery At Bengaluru Centre Still Underway
newsx

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are...
An American scholar based

US Scholar Summoned in Thailand After Army Alleges He Insulted Monarchy: Report
NASA astronaut Butch Wilm

‘The Word of God’: What Helped NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Survive The Extended Stay At...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal

Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal

Severe Weather In US Strikes South and Midwest, Causing Tornadoes, Flooding and Fatalities

Severe Weather In US Strikes South and Midwest, Causing Tornadoes, Flooding and Fatalities

Bumrah Doubtful For MI vs RCB Clash – Recovery At Bengaluru Centre Still Underway

Bumrah Doubtful For MI vs RCB Clash – Recovery At Bengaluru Centre Still Underway

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are...

US Scholar Summoned in Thailand After Army Alleges He Insulted Monarchy: Report

US Scholar Summoned in Thailand After Army Alleges He Insulted Monarchy: Report

Entertainment

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Actor Manoj Kumar’s Death: President Murmu And Political Leaders Pay Tribute, Praise His Cinematic Legacy

Actor Manoj Kumar’s Death: President Murmu And Political Leaders Pay Tribute, Praise His Cinematic Legacy

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture