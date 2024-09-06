Friday, September 6, 2024

Israeli Airstrikes Rock Lebanese Village; Civilian Casualties and Destruction Amidst Rising Tensions

The raid, the second in just three days, shattered the valley's calm, lighting up the night sky in hues of red.

Israeli Airstrikes Rock Lebanese Village; Civilian Casualties and Destruction Amidst Rising Tensions

In the early hours near the town of Nabi Chit in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa region, a dozen men sifted through debris, remnants of a recent Israeli airstrike. The raid, the second in just three days, shattered the valley’s calm, lighting up the night sky in hues of red, yellow, and orange and filling the air with the acrid scent of dust and gunpowder.

“They hit Nabi Chit because our village is the mother of the resistance,” said Mohammed al-Moussawi, a staunch supporter of Hezbollah, the Shia militant group, political party, and social movement often referred to as the resistance. Standing on the terrace of his damaged home, surrounded by rubble and a twisted metal awning, Moussawi pointed to blown-out windows and shrapnel-scarred walls—a testament to the devastating impact of the airstrikes.

Also Read: Four Dead, Nine Injured In Mass Shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia

Tragically, a neighbor lost his life in the attack, and Moussawi’s four-year-old grandson, Hussain, was among the 20 injured, rushed to the hospital with facial cuts from shattered glass. “He is four years old and already understands that Israel is the enemy who violates Arab land. What do you think he will be when he grows up?” Moussawi said, reflecting on the long-lasting impact of the conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on the casualties but stated that the strikes targeted a weapons depot and air defense system on the night of August 21, causing secondary explosions. Contrarily, Hezbollah, local authorities, and witnesses insist the strikes directly hit civilian homes, further intensifying the conflict’s toll on everyday lives.

Tags:

eastern Beqaa region Hezbollah Israeli Airstrike Lebanon Nabi Chit

Recent Post

ICICI-Videocon Scam: SC Issues Notice On CBI’s Plea Against Kochhar Couple’s Arrest

ICICI-Videocon Scam: SC Issues Notice On CBI’s Plea Against Kochhar Couple’s Arrest

Amy Adams To Headline, Produce Comedy Drama ‘Lazy Susans’

Amy Adams To Headline, Produce Comedy Drama ‘Lazy Susans’

Explained: Timeline of the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Explained: Timeline of the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat Express Gratitude To Congress, Criticize BJP’s Response

Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat Express Gratitude To Congress, Criticize BJP’s Response

Who Is Marques Brownlee? TIME’s Top AI Influencer and Tech Review Guru

Who Is Marques Brownlee? TIME’s Top AI Influencer and Tech Review Guru

Visa-Free Thailand Sees Surge in Indian Visitors: What’s Driving the Increased Interest?

Visa-Free Thailand Sees Surge in Indian Visitors: What’s Driving the Increased Interest?

Linkin Park Reunites After Seven Years; New Vocalist Joins The Band

Linkin Park Reunites After Seven Years; New Vocalist Joins The Band

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox