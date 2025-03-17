Israeli Airstrikes Target Military Sites In Southern Syria, Two Killed

The strikes reportedly targeted command centers, weapon depots, and military vehicles associated with Syria’s former regime.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation, stating, “The presence of military assets in southern Syria poses a direct threat to the State of Israel. We will not allow hostile forces to operate near our borders and will take necessary actions to neutralize such threats.”

The airstrikes are part of Israel’s ongoing military strategy to prevent hostile forces from gaining a foothold in Syria, particularly in areas close to the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Civilian Casualties and Damage Reported

According to Syria’s state-run news agency (SANA), the strikes near Daraa city resulted in the deaths of two civilians and left 19 others injured. While official Syrian sources have not confirmed the full extent of the damage, reports indicate that several military structures were severely damaged or destroyed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, reported that the targeted facility previously belonged to former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s forces but has since been used by Syria’s new ruling authorities.

Escalating Tensions in Post-Assad Syria

Since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December, Israel has increased its military operations inside Syria, particularly in regions with strategic military significance.

Even before Assad’s ousting, Israel had frequently conducted airstrikes in Syria, primarily targeting government forces and Iranian-linked groups accused of using Syrian territory to launch attacks against Israel.

Israel’s Military Presence in the Golan Heights

Following Assad’s removal from power, Israel has stepped up its military presence in the UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights, citing security threats from various armed factions operating in Syria. With regional tensions escalating, the latest Israeli strikes underline the continued volatility in post-Assad Syria and Israel’s determination to maintain military superiority along its northern border.