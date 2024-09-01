Israeli-American Hostage Goldberg Polin Found Dead In Gaza

In a startling development regarding the hostages in Gaza, Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin was confirmed dead early Sunday.

As per AP, The family of Israeli-American hostage announced his death. According to the White House statement, the Israeli army had earlier recovered the bodies of six hostages, including Goldberg-Polin, from a tunnel in Rafah.

Taking to Instagram,’ the Goldberg-Polin family, while expressing their deep sorrow said “With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

President Joe Biden Reacts

Reacting to his death, President Joe Biden said “I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express.”

Later, the US president declared, that Hamas leaders will now face consequences for their actions saying “I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

Who Is Goldberg Polin?

Goldberg-Polin was an Israeli American man, who had become widely known through his parents’ efforts to seek international help, was taken hostage during the October 7 attack while attending a music festival in Israel. His parents had even spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month, where the crowd chanted “bring them home.”