Friday, February 28, 2025
Israeli Army Won’t Withdraw From Key Corridor in Gaza, Official Says

The IDF needed to remain in the so-called Philadelphi corridor, on the Gaza side of the border with Egypt, to prevent smuggling of weapons, the official reportedly said.

Israeli Army Won’t Withdraw From Key Corridor in Gaza, Official Says

(AP Photo)


Israel won’t be withdrawing from a key corridor in the Gaza Strip, as was agreed upon under the ceasefire agreement, an official told the Associated Press on Thursday, signalling a looming crisis with Hamas and key mediator Egypt at a crucial moment for the fragile truce.

The IDF needed to remain in the so-called Philadelphi corridor, on the Gaza side of the border with Egypt, to prevent smuggling of weapons, the official reportedly said while speaking on condition of anonymity, hours after Hamas handed over the bodies of four hostages in exchange for over 600 Palestinian prisoners.

The Israel Prime Minister’s Office announced that a coordination between the IDF and Red Cross vehicles took place earlier on Thursday night, with the convoy heading to the Kerem Shalom crossing.  The initial identification process in Israel was underway at the time of writing this report.

Notably, this was the last planned swap under the first phase of the ceasefire deal, which will come to an end this weekend, with discussion over the second phase of the agreement yet to begin.

As part of truce deal, Israel was supposed to initiate withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor on the last day of the first phase, and complete the process within eight days.

ALSO READ: Israel Mulls Extension of Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

gaza Gaza Ceasefire Israel Hamas truce Israeli Army Philadelphi corridor

