Israeli Attacks Kill At Least 62 in Gaza as Hopes for Ceasefire Grow

At least 62 people were killed in Gaza overnight into Saturday as Israeli bombardments intensified, despite growing hopes of a ceasefire, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

Tragedy Strikes Tent Camp in Khan Younis

Three youngsters and their parents, who were killed in their sleep at a tent camp in Muwasi close to Khan Younis, were among the dead, the report said, adding that 12 others were found dead close to the Palestinian Stadium in Gaza City, which is a camp for displaced families.

More Civilian Casualties Reported Across Gaza

At least eight others were killed in their flats, AP reported, quoting the hospital staff. More than 20 bodies were sent to Nasser Hospital in total, and another 11 were reportedly killed in a midday strike in eastern Gaza. Two others were killed in a strike close to the Bureij refugee camp.

Ceasefire Talks Show Signs of Life

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump indicated that a ceasefire agreement was possible “within the next week,” as Israeli Minister Ron Dermer was due to arrive in Washington for potential peace deal negotiations that reportedly involve Gaza, Iran and other key issues in the already volatile region.

Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel have repeatedly broken down since the most recent ceasefire collapsed in March. Of the 251 people that Hamas took as hostages on October 7, fewer than 50 are still in Gaza, with less than half of those believed to be alive.

Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Gaza’s Health Ministry has reportedly said that over 56,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war broke out, of which over 6,000 have been killed since the last ceasefire collapsed. At least half of them, reports suggest, are believed to be children and women.

Meanwhile, over 500 Palestinians have died while trying to obtain food, the Health Ministry said, according to the AP. Israeli troops reportedly shot at groups moving toward aid centers, although the military has maintained that it fired only warning shots.

UN aid delivery has also been interrupted by looting and disorder, with thousands of Palestinians trekking through military areas for hours in search of food.

