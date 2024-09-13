Israeli Commando Raid Destroys Hezbollah Missile Facility in Syria

On Sunday, Israel conducted a high-risk commando raid on a Hezbollah missile production facility in Syria, located near the Lebanese border. The operation resulted in significant destruction and casualties, with multiple sources confirming the details of the strike.

Details of the Raid

According to American and Western officials, Israeli special forces executed the raid by rappelling down from helicopters and seizing materials from the missile facility. The operation involved both ground forces and airstrikes due to the complexity of the mission and the need to recover intelligence from the site. Notably, there were no Israeli casualties reported.

The facility targeted was the Scientific Studies and Research Center near Masyaf, in northwestern Syria. This site, known for its role in missile research and development, was hit by extensive airstrikes. Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday that the attack resulted in 18 fatalities and numerous injuries, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that the strikes impacted an area associated with precision missile development.

Israeli and U.S. Reactions

Israel has yet to comment officially on the raid. However, it is known that prior to the strike, Israeli authorities informed senior American officials, including Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the head of United States Central Command. General Kurilla was reportedly briefed on the military’s operational plans for Lebanon during his visit to the Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Command’s underground war room.

Experts, including U.S. and Israeli officials, have identified the Masyaf facility as a key center for weapons research and development, significantly aided by Iran. The site has been a repeated target for Israel, which previously struck Masyaf in 2018, leading to the assassination of a Syrian scientist involved in precision-guided munitions development.

Historical Context and Previous Attacks

The Masyaf facility has long been associated with advanced weaponry, including chemical weapons production before Syria’s civil war began in 2011. In recent years, the site evolved into a major missile and munitions production center for Hezbollah, a fact attributed to the influence of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani. Israeli officials believe Hezbollah relocated the facility to Syria, anticipating less risk of Israeli attacks compared to locations within Lebanon.

Details of the Strike

According to Charles Lister, director of the Middle East Institute’s Syria and counterterrorism programs, the raid unfolded in multiple phases. The initial round of Israeli airstrikes targeted several Syrian military positions around Masyaf, including an air defense site. Subsequent strikes hit a building connected to underground tunnels within the complex.

In the operation’s final phase, Israeli helicopters delivered commandos to the outskirts of the bunkers. As the soldiers advanced, Israeli drones engaged Syrian military personnel who were responding to the attack. The primary goal was to destroy the facility, with a secondary aim to gather intelligence on Hezbollah’s weapons development.

Impact and Aftermath

The recent airstrikes represent one of the deadliest attacks in Syria in recent months. SANA reported significant damage to infrastructure, including roads, and water, power, and telephone services. Despite previous associations with chemical weapons, officials noted that the facility was currently focused on producing precision-guided missiles for Hezbollah.

Expert Analysis

Charles Lister provided additional insights into the operation, noting that the Masyaf and nearby Mahruseh facilities have been crucial to Syria’s development of various types of munitions, including ballistic and cruise missiles, barrel bombs, and thermobaric weapons.