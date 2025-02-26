Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Israeli Defence Forces Claim Projectile Fired From Gaza Amid Ceasefire Crisis

Israeli Defence Forces Claim Projectile Fired From Gaza Amid Ceasefire Crisis

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday claimed that they had detected a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip but it fell short inside the Palestinian territory.

Israeli Defence Forces Claim Projectile Fired From Gaza Amid Ceasefire Crisis

Airstrikes From Gaza


Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday claimed that they had detected a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip but it fell short inside the Palestinian territory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The IDF further stated that it is currently reviewing the details of the incident. The news came amidst ongoing tensions as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues to hold, albeit precariously, following the violent conflict sparked by Hamas-led militants’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli Defence Forces Confirm The Launch Via X Post

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) took to X and confirmed the launch, noting that the projectile had not reached its intended target in Israeli territory. “A short while ago, a projectile was launched from Gaza and fell within Gaza. The details are under review,” the military said in X post.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, this latest development comes as the ceasefire is set to expire in a matter of days. The first phase of the ceasefire has barely held, with mounting tensions surrounding ongoing negotiations.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced it would return the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday, as part of a deal to secure the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Regardless, Israel has postponed the release of approximately 600 Palestinian prisoners, citing concerns over the treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas. The delay has sparked outrage, with Hamas describing the delay as a “serious violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Military Sites In Syria

In a recent development, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes on military sites in southern Syria on Tuesday. The strikes targeted sites believed to be holding weapons.

The strikes were conducted shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the demilitarization of southern Syria, following growing concerns over the presence of military assets in the area. The attack targeted military sites, including command centres, but Israel did not specify the exact locations hit.

ALSO READ: 46 Killed In Sudan After Military Aircraft Crashes Into Residential Area

Filed under

Israel And Hamas Ceasefire Deal Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant...

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine