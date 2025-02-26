Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday claimed that they had detected a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip but it fell short inside the Palestinian territory.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday claimed that they had detected a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip but it fell short inside the Palestinian territory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The IDF further stated that it is currently reviewing the details of the incident. The news came amidst ongoing tensions as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues to hold, albeit precariously, following the violent conflict sparked by Hamas-led militants’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli Defence Forces Confirm The Launch Via X Post

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) took to X and confirmed the launch, noting that the projectile had not reached its intended target in Israeli territory. “A short while ago, a projectile was launched from Gaza and fell within Gaza. The details are under review,” the military said in X post.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

⭕️ A short while ago, a projectile was launched from Gaza and fell within Gaza. The details are under review. pic.twitter.com/1v6SDxAZxY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 26, 2025

However, this latest development comes as the ceasefire is set to expire in a matter of days. The first phase of the ceasefire has barely held, with mounting tensions surrounding ongoing negotiations.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced it would return the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday, as part of a deal to secure the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Regardless, Israel has postponed the release of approximately 600 Palestinian prisoners, citing concerns over the treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas. The delay has sparked outrage, with Hamas describing the delay as a “serious violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Military Sites In Syria

In a recent development, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes on military sites in southern Syria on Tuesday. The strikes targeted sites believed to be holding weapons.

The strikes were conducted shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the demilitarization of southern Syria, following growing concerns over the presence of military assets in the area. The attack targeted military sites, including command centres, but Israel did not specify the exact locations hit.

ALSO READ: 46 Killed In Sudan After Military Aircraft Crashes Into Residential Area