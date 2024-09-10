Israeli Defense Chief Hints At Possible Temporary Truce With Hamas

In a significant development related to Israel-Hamas war, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has suggested that a temporary cease-fire with Hamas could be achievable.

Speaking to reporters, Gallant proposed a six-week pause in hostilities, which would include the release of numerous hostages held by Hamas. However, he stopped short of committing to a permanent end to the conflict, which remains a major sticking point.

Gallant further expressed confidence in securing a temporary agreement that could facilitate the release of hostages and provide a brief respite from fighting. Yet, he emphasized that after this period, Israel would retain the right to continue its operations and pursue its broader objectives, including the dismantling of Hamas.

However, Gallant noted that while a six-week truce could be feasible, the subsequent phases of the proposed deal—including the complete release of hostages and an end to the fighting—remain uncertain.

For those unversed, U.S. has put forward a plan involving a phased approach, with the initial phase focusing on a temporary halt in violence, prisoner exchanges, and humanitarian aid. However, Hamas’s response and ongoing disputes over the proposal’s details have complicated negotiations.

Meanwhile, efforts to broker a cease-fire have been ongoing for months, with the United States, Egypt, and Qatar involved in negotiations. Disagreements persist, particularly regarding Hamas’s demand for a full cessation of hostilities and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Moreover, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has added a new complication by insisting that Israeli troops remain in a strategic corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt indefinitely.

