Israeli Drone Strike Dismantles Weapons Depot in Syrian City Of Jableh

In the early hours of Thursday, an Israeli drone strike targeted a weapons depot in the coastal Syrian city of Jableh, according to reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack, which involved both drones and missiles from warplanes, resulted in significant destruction of the facility, causing powerful explosions that could be heard from afar.

The UK-based monitoring group noted that Syrian air defenses, along with Russian military forces stationed nearby, reacted within approximately 40 to 50 minutes of the strike.

This weapons depot is located close to the Hmeimim Air Base, the largest Russian military installation in Syria, situated in the northwestern Latakia province.

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of casualties from the incident.

