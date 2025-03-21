Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
Israeli Forces Advance Deeper Into Gaza, Destroy Only Specialized Cancer Hospital

The only cancer hospital in Gaza now lies in ruins after an Israeli strike, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn enclave. As Israel pushes forward with its offensive, global outrage mounts over the destruction of vital medical infrastructure.

Gaza Cancer Hospital: Israeli forces advanced further into the Gaza Strip on Friday, demolishing the only specialized cancer hospital in the war-ravaged territory. The escalation came as Israeli leaders vowed to seize more land until Hamas releases the remaining hostages in its custody.

Israel Defends Strikes, Turkey Condemns Destruction

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, located in the Netzarim Corridor, was destroyed after Israeli forces moved to retake the strategically significant area earlier this week. The corridor, which effectively bisects Gaza, had been under Israeli control for most of the 17-month-long war but changed hands after a brief ceasefire. The truce, which brought relative calm to Gaza since late January, had facilitated the release of more than two dozen hostages.

The Israeli military justified the hospital strike, claiming that Hamas militants were operating within the facility. However, Turkey, which had helped construct and finance the hospital, alleged that Israeli troops had previously used it as a base.

Gaza Cancer Hospital Head Expresses Devastation

Dr. Zaki Al-Zaqzouq, head of the hospital’s oncology department, expressed his devastation over the attack. “I cannot fathom what could be gained from bombing a hospital that served as a lifeline for so many patients,” he said in a statement issued by the aid group Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The Turkish foreign ministry strongly condemned the destruction, accusing Israel of deliberately seeking to make Gaza “uninhabitable” and forcibly displacing Palestinians.

Under international law, hospitals lose their protected status if they are used for military purposes, but any attack on them must be proportionate. Human rights groups and UN-backed experts have accused Israel of systematically dismantling Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

Gaza Cancer Hospital Attack: Intensified Military Campaign Aims to Pressure Hamas

Israel’s renewed offensive appears to be more aggressive and destructive than previous operations, as it pushes forward with fewer constraints. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed the country’s commitment to military action until Hamas releases the 59 remaining hostages, of whom 24 are believed to be alive.

“The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the kidnapped, the more territory it will lose to Israel,” Katz stated on Friday.

As Israel prepared fresh assaults on three neighborhoods west of Gaza City, the military issued evacuation warnings via social media, urging Palestinians to leave the targeted areas.

Palestinians Displaced 

On Thursday, Israeli troops advanced towards Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza and Rafah in the south, resuming efforts to block Palestinians from entering northern Gaza, including Gaza City.

