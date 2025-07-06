Live Tv
Home > World > Israeli Forces Say Hamas Responsible For Chaos At Gaza Aid Distribution Sites

Israeli Forces Say Hamas Responsible For Chaos At Gaza Aid Distribution Sites

Refuting all the claims that Israeli security forces are intentionally firing at civilians waiting for aid in Gaza, the IDF said that Hamas is responsible for all the confusion at these sites. However, various rights groups have rejected Israel's claims and blamed its forces for firing without provocation.

July 6, 2025

Israel has accused Hamas of causing all the disorder at various aid distribution sites in Gaza. 

Israeli Defense Forces Spokesperson Colonel Nadav Shoshani claimed that Hamas was trying to obstruct the process of aid distribution at the sites, local media reports said.

Shoshani added that Hamas operatives hurled two grenades at Rafah despite the presence of civilians in the area.

Taking to X, he said that Hamas “continue efforts to sabotage and fail the distribution of humanitarian aid at the distribution sites and on the way to them.” 

Who Is Responsible For Chaos At The Aid Sites?

In his post, he also claimed that two American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation members were injured due to grenade explosions by Hamas operatives.

Over the past few weeks, more than 700 Palestinians have died as they try to access food from the aid distribution sites in Gaza. 

Various reports claimed that at least 743 have been killed and more than 4,891 people are injured as they try to receive humanitarian aid.

Global Rights groups have said Israeli forces shoot at people who seek aid at these sites.

Earlier, a report cited American contractors and noted that Israeli forces are firing at the civilians as they wait in queues to get food parcels. 

Aid Distribution Organization Blamed for Palestinian Deaths

The report also added that the forces act with impunity and shoot arbitrarily. 

More than two million residents of Gaza are living in terrible conditions since the war between Israel and Hamas began almost two years ago. 

Amid strikes by Israeli forces, the Palestinians are also facing food and water shortages and forced to stay at overcrowded places.

A resident said that he was compelled to go to the aid site because “my kids had not eaten for three days in a row”, he was quoted as saying.

A report by Harvard-linked group claimed that aid sites are kept in tiny areas, resulting in chaos.
Meanwhile, Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the organization that manages some aid distribution sites in Gaza, rejected the claims as “categorically false”.

However, Amnesty International said that the GHF operates with an “inhumane and deadly militarized scheme” and called the organization “another tool of Israel’s genocide” in Gaza.

Also Read: Gaza Ceasefire Appears Closer Than It’s Been in Months – Here’s What We Know | Explained

