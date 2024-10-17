Israeli Foreign Minister Confirms Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed By Israeli Forces

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen confirmed on Thursday that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was killed by Israeli forces during a military operation in Gaza.

Sinwar was widely believed to have orchestrated the deadly attacks on October 7, 2023, which sparked the ongoing conflict in the region.

In a statement, Cohen referred to Sinwar as a “mass murderer” responsible for the atrocities of that fateful day, emphasizing the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) commitment to neutralizing threats. “Mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, who was responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was killed today by IDF soldiers,” Cohen stated.

Hamas has yet to release an official statement regarding Sinwar’s death, but sources within the organization indicate that he was killed during an Israeli operation in the Tal El Sultan area of southern Gaza. Earlier in the day, the IDF reported the elimination of three unidentified terrorists during ongoing operations in Gaza, assuring that there were no signs of hostages in the building where these militants were located.

The situation in Gaza remains tense, with Israeli forces continuing their operations while exercising caution to avoid civilian casualties.