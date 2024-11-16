Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israeli Military Reaches Deepest Position In Lebanon In Six Weeks Of Fighting

Israeli ground forces reached their deepest penetration into Lebanon since launching their campaign six weeks ago, but they pulled back on Saturday following clashes with Hezbollah guerrillas

Israeli Military Reaches Deepest Position In Lebanon In Six Weeks Of Fighting

Israeli ground forces reached their deepest penetration into Lebanon since launching their campaign six weeks ago, but they pulled back on Saturday following clashes with Hezbollah guerrillas, according to Lebanese state media.

Skirmishes, Airstrikes Shake Escalating Tensions

The skirmishes and subsequent Israeli airstrikes coincided with Lebanese and Hezbollah officials considering a U.S.-backed draft proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war. Israeli forces briefly captured a strategic hill in the southern Lebanese village of Chamaa, located about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border. The National News Agency reported that Israeli troops destroyed the Shrine of Shimon the Prophet in Chamaa and several nearby homes, though these details could not be independently confirmed.

The Israeli military did not comment specifically on the report but said its forces were conducting “limited, localized operations” in southern Lebanon. In retaliation, Israeli warplanes launched multiple strikes against Hezbollah positions in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a known Hezbollah stronghold, as well as the port city of Tyre.

Civilian Casualties from Israeli Airstrikes

The National News Agency reported that an Israeli airstrike in the northeastern village of Khraibeh killed a couple and their four children. In Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah-controlled area in southern Beirut, shrapnel from an Israeli strike wounded a teenage girl, who was moved to intensive care, according to a hospital official who spoke anonymously. Israeli officials stated that their airstrikes targeted at least five Hezbollah military sites.

Tensions Persist, Rocket Fire Resumes

Israel has significantly increased its aerial bombardment of Lebanon in recent weeks, aiming to weaken Hezbollah and halt the group’s rocket fire into Israeli territory. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for missile attacks on Haifa, Israel’s largest northern city, wounding two civilians. The group also stated that it had targeted five Israeli military facilities in Haifa. On Saturday, Israel reported that Hezbollah had fired more than 60 rockets into its territory.

Casualties on Both Sides

At least 3,400 people have been killed in Lebanon as a result of Israeli airstrikes, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, with 80% of the casualties occurring in the past eight weeks. On the Israeli side, a soldier was killed in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to Israel’s military.

Gaza Tragedies Continue

In Gaza, violence continues to escalate. On Saturday evening, an Israeli airstrike killed 10 people and wounded 20 when it hit a U.N.-run school sheltering displaced individuals in the Shati refugee camp. The Israeli military stated that the airstrike targeted a Hamas command center within the compound.

The current conflict in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian militants launched an attack from Gaza into Israeli territory, killing about 1,200 people—mostly civilians—and abducting 250 others. Approximately 100 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, with about one-third presumed dead.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports that at least 43,799 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, with more than half of the casualties being women and children.

Diplomatic Efforts to End the Conflict

On the diplomatic front, U.N. Security Council members have circulated a draft resolution calling for an “immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza. The U.S., one of Israel’s closest allies, has veto power over this proposal, and its stance will be key in determining whether the resolution is adopted.

Lebanon Seeks Iranian Influence to Achieve Ceasefire

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister appealed on Friday to Iran to help persuade Hezbollah to agree to a ceasefire deal with Israel, which would require Hezbollah to pull back from the border. A draft proposal from the U.S. was delivered to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is negotiating on behalf of Hezbollah. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks, stated that Berri is expected to respond by Monday.

Lebanese Concerns Over Sovereignty

The U.S. proposal is based on U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which helped end the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. However, in a statement to the pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Berri said that Lebanon does not accept any provisions in the deal that would allow Israel to act inside Lebanon if the agreement is violated. He stressed that Lebanon would never agree to any infringement on its sovereignty.

Moreover, Berri expressed concerns about the proposed creation of a committee to oversee the agreement, which would include members from Western countries. He noted that a U.N. peacekeeping force is already stationed near the Lebanese border.

Berri described the atmosphere of the talks as “positive,” but emphasized that the outcome depends on the direction of the ongoing negotiations.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Iran Denies Alleged Meeting Between UN Envoy And Elon Musk

Filed under

airstrikes Israel Lebanon
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde Declares Shivtare as Mahayuti’s Official Candidate

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde Declares Shivtare as Mahayuti’s Official Candidate

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox