Israeli Military Withdraws From Netzarim Corridor In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Agreement

The Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza’s Netzarim corridor as part of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The move has allowed thousands of displaced Palestinians to return home, only to find widespread destruction.

Israeli military has withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, a key area that had divided the enclave. The move comes as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on January 19.

A senior Israeli security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Israeli forces had vacated their positions in the corridor. The withdrawal marks a reduction of Israel’s military presence in central Gaza, an area it had occupied since the early months of the war.

Hamas declared the retreat a victory, and its police force has since taken control of the area to regulate the movement of Palestinians crossing between the north and south. Crowds of people were seen moving through the corridor, with long lines of cars waiting to pass.

Return to Devastation

For weeks, thousands of Palestinians have used the corridor to return to their homes in northern Gaza after seeking refuge in the south due to the war. Many have been met with scenes of widespread destruction, with entire neighborhoods turned into rubble. Some have opted to return south, while others have set up makeshift tents where their homes once stood.

Reuters footage captured what appeared to be Israeli military vehicles moving away from the coast toward the Israeli border. Despite the withdrawal, the Israeli military has not yet issued an official statement regarding its departure.

Ongoing Tensions and Aftermath

Since the ceasefire, Hamas has increased its public presence, with military and police forces actively operating in the area. Analysts suggest this is an attempt to signal that the group remains in control despite Israel’s efforts to dismantle it.

The war erupted following Hamas’ attack on Israel in October 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of over 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a large-scale offensive, leading to the deaths of more than 46,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities, who report that most casualties are women and children.

In recent weeks, former U.S. soldiers working as private contractors have been seen inspecting vehicles passing through the corridor. Their deployment is reportedly part of security measures agreed upon in the ceasefire negotiations.

As the situation in Gaza remains fragile, the withdrawal from Netzarim corridor marks a shift in Israel’s military strategy, but the long-term implications of this move are yet to unfold.

