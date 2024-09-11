Israeli Official Proposes Safe Passage For Yahya Sinwar In Exchange For Hostages

In a significant development related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, an Israeli official has suggested the possibility of granting Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

On Sunday, Israel’s coordinator for hostages and the missing recently indicated, that if the 101 hostages are returned, Israel might consider allowing Sinwar and any associates safe passage from Gaza. Earlier in an interview with CNN, Hirsch described Sinwar as a “chief terrorist” and likened him to “the new Hitler.”

But, in an interview with Bloomberg, Hirsch confirmed that Israel has already offered safe passage to Sinwar, his family, and any others who wish to accompany him. He emphasized that the return of hostages, along with Gaza’s demilitarization and de-radicalization, are essential components of the proposed deal.

However, there is no evidence suggesting that Yahya Sinwar is interested in leaving Gaza, reveals diplomat to CNN. According to the diplomat, Sinwar considers his safety to be more secure in Gaza than in other countries like Iran or Lebanon.

For unversed, Yahya Sinwar a key figure in Hamas, is accused by Israel of masterminding the October 7 attacks that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of over 250 hostages.