Thursday, September 12, 2024

Israeli Official Proposes Safe Passage For Yahya Sinwar In Exchange For Hostages

In a significant development related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, an Israeli official has suggested the possibility of granting Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli Official Proposes Safe Passage For Yahya Sinwar In Exchange For Hostages

In a significant development related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, an Israeli official has suggested the possibility of granting Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

On Sunday, Israel’s coordinator for hostages and the missing recently indicated, that if the 101 hostages are returned, Israel might consider allowing Sinwar and any associates safe passage from Gaza. Earlier in an interview with CNN, Hirsch described Sinwar as a “chief terrorist” and likened him to “the new Hitler.”

But, in an interview with Bloomberg, Hirsch confirmed that Israel has already offered safe passage to Sinwar, his family, and any others who wish to accompany him. He emphasized that the return of hostages, along with Gaza’s demilitarization and de-radicalization, are essential components of the proposed deal.

Also Read: October 7 Israel Attack: US Files Charges Against Hamas Leader Sinwar And Other Militants

However, there is no evidence suggesting that Yahya Sinwar is interested in leaving Gaza, reveals diplomat to CNN. According to the diplomat, Sinwar considers his safety to be more secure in Gaza than in other countries like Iran or Lebanon.

Must Read: The White House confirms the death of a senior Hamas leader in an Israeli strike

For unversed, Yahya Sinwar a key figure in Hamas, is accused by Israel of masterminding the October 7 attacks that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of over 250 hostages.

Tags:

Israel Israel-Hamas war NewsX Yahya Sinwar

Recent Post

Taylor Swift Crowned Artist of the Year at 2024 MTV VMAs, Making History with Record-Breaking Win

Taylor Swift Crowned Artist of the Year at 2024 MTV VMAs, Making History with Record-Breaking...

Legendary R&B Icon Frankie Beverly Dies at 77; A Life of Soul, Music, and Legacy

Legendary R&B Icon Frankie Beverly Dies at 77; A Life of Soul, Music, and Legacy

Islamabad High Court To Review Imran Khan’s Petition On Military Trial Today

Islamabad High Court To Review Imran Khan’s Petition On Military Trial Today

PM Modi’s Upcoming Jamshedpur Visit: Key Details And Itinerary

PM Modi’s Upcoming Jamshedpur Visit: Key Details And Itinerary

Jagmohan Anand Expresses Gratitude For BJP Ticket In Karnal

Jagmohan Anand Expresses Gratitude For BJP Ticket In Karnal

Arjun Kapoor Escorts Malaika Arora to Her Car Post Her Father’s Tragic Passing; Kareena and Karisma Kapoor Also Spotted

Arjun Kapoor Escorts Malaika Arora to Her Car Post Her Father’s Tragic Passing; Kareena and...

Asian Development Bank Approves $100 Million Loan For Sri Lanka

Asian Development Bank Approves $100 Million Loan For Sri Lanka

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox