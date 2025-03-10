Israeli PM Netanyahu Returns To Court For Testimony In Corruption Trial, Defends Telecommunications Reforms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified in a Tel Aviv court on Monday to continue his testimony in his ongoing corruption trial. Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to testify as a criminal defendant, charged with bribery and corruption in relation to media contracts.

Netanyahu Defends 2015 Telecommunications Reforms

In his testimony, Netanyahu attempted to explain the 2015 telecommunications overhaul he championed, saying they were intended to promote competition in the Israeli market, not to serve his purported co-defendant, media baron Shaul Elovitch. Elovitch, the Bezeq owner of Israel’s largest telecommunications firm, is charged with providing Netanyahu with positive media coverage in return for political benefits.

Netanyahu stressed that Bezeq’s monopoly in the Israeli market was not good for innovation and development, and the reforms he was pushing were in the best interest of Israeli democracy. He contended that enhancing competition in the telecommunications sector was a step Israel needed to take for its future.

Dispute Over Dismissal of Communications Ministry Director

One of the central points in Netanyahu’s testimony was his action of dismissing the previous communications ministry director-general, Avi Berger. Berger testified in 2021, alleging that Netanyahu had fired him following a threat allegedly made by Elovitch concerning the pursuit of the reforms. Netanyahu, however, refuted the claims, stating that the firing was unrelated to any threat by Elovitch.

The Prime Minister added that the move to sack Berger was taken to accelerate the reforms ahead of the coming elections. Netanyahu clarified that he wanted to make the changes as soon as possible and that he had no idea if he would remain as prime minister or communications minister. Thus, he had to act fast to ensure that the reforms progressed.

Netanyahu’s testimony remains in the spotlight as his corruption trial continues, with serious political and legal implications for the Prime Minister’s career. The trial, on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, is one of the most publicized legal cases in Israeli history.

