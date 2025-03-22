Israeli PM Netanyahu Shares Video, Says ‘Facts That Will Shake You’, Watch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Ronen Bar will no longer serve as head of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, citing a breakdown of trust that began on October 7 during the Hamas attack.

יש לי הערב חשיפה דרמטית של עובדות שיטלטלו אתכם >> pic.twitter.com/EwuatdQ6PT — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 22, 2025

In a video statement, Netanyahu revealed that Bar failed to alert him and other officials as the attack unfolded, leading to doubts about his leadership. “My mistrust in the Shin Bet chief began when he did not wake me or others up that morning,” Netanyahu stated. He added that this lack of confidence ultimately led to Bar’s removal from the negotiation team well before the Qatar investigation began.

The announcement has sparked controversy, with critics accusing Netanyahu of using Bar as a scapegoat for security lapses. Protests have erupted over the dismissal, prompting the Supreme Court to temporarily block the move. Netanyahu, however, reassured the public that Israel would remain a democracy and dismissed concerns of civil unrest.

The decision has further deepened political tensions in Israel, with opposition leaders and demonstrators expressing concerns over government accountability and institutional integrity.

