On Sunday, 29 year old Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, posted a picture of the Hindu goddess Durga, with the face of Liat Ben Ari, the prosecutor in his father's corruption cases, placed over the face of the goddess, as a joke. The tweet resulted in outrage on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son Yair issued an apology to Hindus, on Sunday, for an image he tweeted which some Indians found to be “quite offensive”.

He posted a picture of the Hindu goddess Durga, with the face of Liat Ben Ari, the prosecutor in his father’s cases, placed over the goddess’ face. All of her arms were also raised in an objectionable gesture. Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelbit’s face was superimposed over that of a tiger accompanying the goddess under a caption.

“I’ve tweeted a meme from a satirical page, criticising political figures in Israel. I didn’t realise the meme also portrayed an image connected to the majestic Hindu faith. As soon as I realised it from comments of our Indian friends, I have removed the tweet. I apologise,” he said in his apology tweet.

Some Twitter users harshly criticized him for the offensive tweet, while others felt he was simply unaware of the Hindu faith, leading him to make this mistake.

In a similar manner, Yair was appreciated by some Israelis for “showing courage in apologising for his mistake”, but also reprimanded as “being irresponsible”.

Earlier this month, Yair was forced to apologize journalist Dana Weiss for suggesting that she had attained her position through sexual favours.

