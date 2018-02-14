In the police report, the authorities stated that they had evidence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being involved in frauds, breach of trust and also for accepting bribes. Police announced the charges on Tuesday following months of investigation. Reports suggest that the AG of Israel will now be examining the reports submitted by the police against PM Benjamin Netanyahu and will later decide if to carry on with the legal proceedings or drop the charges made against PM Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new friend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seems to be in trouble after the Israeli Police stated that Prime Minister Netanyahu should be indicted in two corruption cases registered against him. The reports of corruption against Benjamin Netanyahu, comes almost after the leader had severed more than a decade in the Prime Minister’s office. In the police report, the authorities stated that they had evidences of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being involved in frauds, breach of trust and also for accepting bribes. Police announced the charges on Tuesday following months of investigation.

After collecting the evidence, the Israeli Police submitted their reports to the Attorney General of Israel. Reports suggest that the AG of Israel will now be examining the reports submitted by the police against PM Benjamin Netanyahu and will later decide if to carry on with the legal proceedings or drop the charges made against PM Netanyahu. Something on the same lines happened with Netanyahu’s predecessor, Ehud Olmert. Earlier in 2009 he was forced to resign after facing corruption charges and was later indicted in 2014.

Reacting to the Police reports, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained his silence and termed it a politically motivated move. Addressing the people soon after the Israeli Police announced its reports, Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I’m sure that the truth will come to light, and I’m sure that also in the next elections, I will once again win your loyalty, with the grace of God.” PM Netanyahu also released a Facebook video asking his supporters not to worry. Hinting the many times Police recommendations are not always accepted, he said, “It will be up to the attorney general to decide whether to indict him.”