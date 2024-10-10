Israeli Strike Kills 28 Palestinians Sheltering In Gaza School

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday resulted in the deaths of at least 28 Palestinians and injured dozens more who were taking refuge in a school located in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. The attack on the Rafidah school left at least 54 Palestinians injured, as confirmed by hospital officials.

The Israeli military stated that the strike targeted people they described as terrorists operating within a command and control center on the school grounds, asserting that they had taken numerous precautions to safeguard civilians.

‘Hamas fighters were hiding in Gaza school’

This incident marks the most recent attack on a school in Gaza. Last month, an Israeli strike on a school compound near Gaza City resulted in at least 22 fatalities, predominantly among women and children, according to Palestinian reports. Israel claimed it was targeting Hamas fighters who were hiding there.

In August, local officials reported that an Israeli strike on a school and mosque in the Al-Tabi’in compound in Gaza City led to over 90 deaths, with many victims being displaced individuals. Israel acknowledged the strike, stating it aimed at a Hamas command post and eliminated several fighters.

Israel has intensified its military operations in certain areas of Gaza, claiming to target Hamas’s regrouping efforts while ordering mass evacuations in various neighborhoods throughout the enclave.

This latest airstrike comes amid reports from Gaza’s health ministry indicating that over 42,000 people have died in the territory since the onset of the conflict a year ago, following the Hamas attacks on October 7. Additionally, Israel is continuing its ground operations in Lebanon and is contemplating an assault on Iran.

U.N. peacekeepers targeted

On Thursday, Israeli troops targeted three positions occupied by U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, as reported by a U.N. source who could not specify the type of fire used. One of the sites that was struck was identified as UNIFIL’s main base in Naqoura. There has been no official response from UNIFIL, nor any immediate comments from the Israeli military.

Earlier in the week, UNIFIL expressed significant concern regarding the recent actions of the Israeli military near a peacekeeping site in southwestern Lebanon. Although specific details were not provided, they indicated that these activities posed a danger and emphasized that compromising the safety of U.N. peacekeepers carrying out their duties mandated by the Security Council is unacceptable.

