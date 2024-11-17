Israeli Strike On Northern Gaza Kills At Least 30 Palestinians

An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza early on Sunday killed at least 30 people, as the region continues to face intense bombardment. The attack struck Beit Lahiya, where hospitals, schools, and homes have been targeted as part of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the area. Witnesses and local officials described the destruction as catastrophic, with entire buildings reduced to rubble and many people trapped beneath debris.

Casualties and Destruction in Beit Lahiya

The airstrike on Beit Lahiya was confirmed by Hosam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, who reported dozens of wounded and the likelihood of more bodies being found under the rubble. According to fleeing residents, entire neighborhoods were devastated by the bombing. One resident, Dalal al-Bakri, described the horrific scene: “We didn’t sleep at all tonight. They destroyed all the houses around us. Many martyrs have fallen.”

Another woman, Umm Hamza, expressed the growing fear and uncertainty: “It’s cold, and we don’t know where to go.”

The Israeli military has been conducting continuous airstrikes in northern Gaza, targeting not only civilian homes but also hospitals, schools, and refugee camps. Human rights organizations and Palestinian leaders have condemned these actions, with many accusing Israel of attempting to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from the region to make way for illegal settlements.

Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Thousands Killed

The escalating violence has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Since the beginning of Israel’s current military campaign, at least 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, including 17,000 children and 11,400 women. Over 180 journalists and 1,000 healthcare workers have also lost their lives in the conflict, highlighting the growing risks for civilians and aid workers alike.

Hezbollah Official Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Beirut

In a separate escalation, an Israeli airstrike on central Beirut on Sunday killed Mohammed Afif, the chief spokesman for Hezbollah. The attack targeted the Arab Socialist Baath Party’s office, where Afif had been stationed. Hezbollah confirmed the death of the prominent figure, who had become a key spokesperson after the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in September.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with bodies and wounded people seen scattered at the intersection where the strike took place. One witness, Suheil Halabi, recounted the shock of the attack: “I was asleep when the strike occurred. People were screaming, and there was gunfire. I was startled—this is the first time I experienced such violence so close.”

Israel’s Escalating Military Operations in Lebanon and Gaza

The violence between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified since Israel began its airstrikes on Gaza in early October. In response to Israel’s actions, Hezbollah has fired rockets, missiles, and drones into Israel, escalating the conflict and leading to multiple Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

As of Sunday, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed at least 3,400 people, with over 1.2 million people displaced. In one of the recent strikes, Israel hit a Lebanese military center in Al-Mari, killing two soldiers and wounding two others.

Meanwhile, the situation in northern Israel has also deteriorated. Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency service, reported a teenager injured in Upper Galilee on Sunday due to a Hezbollah projectile. Israeli military sources confirmed that about 15 projectiles had been fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The Toll of War: Thousands Dead, Millions Displaced

As the fighting continues, both sides have suffered significant casualties. The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that over 3,400 people have been killed in Lebanon since the violence began, with 60,000 people displaced from their homes. While Hezbollah has targeted Israeli towns with missiles and rockets, the precise number of Hezbollah fighters killed remains unclear.

Global Calls for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions

With violence spreading across the region, there are growing calls from the international community for a ceasefire. Lebanese officials are considering a U.S.-led proposal for a ceasefire, but the path to peace remains uncertain. As both Israel and Hezbollah continue their military operations, the humanitarian situation in both Gaza and Lebanon remains dire.