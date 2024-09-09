In a significant development from middle east region, Israel conducted strikes in Syria's central Hama province. Thus, resulting in 16 deaths. Reports Syrian Media on monday.

Citing a medical source, Syrian state media SANA reported that the death toll from the Israeli strikes on several locations near Masyaf, has increased to 16. Additionally, it has left 36 people injured. With six in critical condition,” an increase from the previous count of 14.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported a higher death toll. The war monitor confirms death of 25 people. It includes five civilians, four soldiers, and 13 Syrians associated with pro-Iranian groups. Three additional bodies remain unidentified.

So Far, the Israeli military, which has conducted numerous strikes in Syria since the civil war began in 2011, chose not to comment on the latest attack. But, it always emphasised, that it won’t allow Iran to expand its presence in the region.

Notably, these strikes targeted those sites, where pro Iran groups & weapon development experts are stationed.

Reacting to these strikes, Syria’s foreign ministry accused Israel of seeking to “provoke further escalation in the region.”

Meanwhile, the frequency of Israeli raids on Syria increased following Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which ignited the ongoing conflict in Gaza, though activity had somewhat decreased following an April 1 strike on the Iranian consular building in Damascus.

