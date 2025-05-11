Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza, Mostly Women and Children

Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Sunday killed at least 13 people in the Gaza Strip, with local health officials confirming that the majority of the victims were women and children.


Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Sunday killed at least 13 people in the Gaza Strip, with local health officials confirming that the majority of the victims were women and children, The Associated Press reported. According to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies, two of the strikes targeted tents in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing two children and their parents. Another five people died in separate strikes across Gaza, hospitals reported.

The Israeli military has maintained that its strikes only targetted militants and that it makes efforts to minimise civilian casualties. “We blame Hamas for civilian deaths in the 19-month-old war because the militants are embedded in densely populated areas,” the military stated, according to AP. There was no immediate comment from Israel regarding the specific incidents on Sunday.

Israel has imposed a strict blockade on Gaza, preventing the entry of imports, including food, medicine, and emergency shelter, for over 10 weeks, the report said, adding that as a result of the blockade and military operations, the humanitarian situation in the ravaged enclave has deteriorated sharply. The United Nations and aid organisations have warned of widespread hunger and a critical shortage of supplies.

On Sunday, children could be seen carrying empty bottles, rushing to catch a water tanker in the northern Gaza area, according to AP. Residents of the Shati refugee camp in the region told reporters that the water had been brought by a charity, while the local population had been relying on well water, which is often salty and contaminated.

COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for civilian affairs in Palestine, claimed that adequate aid had entered Gaza during a two-month ceasefire earlier this year. The organisation also asserted that two of Gaza’s three main water lines from Israel remain functional. However, aid groups have disputed this, arguing that the ongoing humanitarian crisis is the worst it has been during the 19-month-long conflict.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. The Israeli military’s offensive has also resulted in widespread destruction across Gaza, reportedly displacing nearly 90% of the population, which was about 2 million before the conflict began.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. As of the latest reports, 59 hostages remain inside Gaza, with about one-third believed to be alive, following the release of many others in ceasefire deals.

 

