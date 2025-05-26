Israeli Strikes Kill 38 Including Children in Gaza as Humanitarian Concerns Deepen

Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
At least 38 people, including children, were killed in the past 24 hours by Israeli strikes across Gaza, The Associated Press reported Sunday, quoting local health officials, as aid access remained critically limited and the humanitarian crisis continued to worsen.

Hospitals in northern Gaza remain inaccessible, with no updated casualty figures for a second day, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Since Israel ended a ceasefire in March, at least 3,785 people have been killed, the ministry said, according to AP.

Among the casualties was paediatrician Alaa al-Najjar’s family, who lost nine of her ten children in a Friday strike near Khan Younis. “They were innocent children,” her brother-in-law, Ismail al-Najjar, reportedly said, adding, “And my brother has no business with factions.” Only one child and her husband survived, both critically injured.

The Israeli military said it is reviewing the claim of civilian casualties and blamed Hamas for operating in densely populated areas.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. Jake Wood, head of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, resigned Sunday, citing a lack of independence in aid operations. “It is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence,” AP quoted Wood as saying.

Israel says it allowed 107 aid trucks into Gaza on Sunday, but the U.N. called this far from sufficient, as the region previously saw 600 trucks daily during the ceasefire. U.N. World Food Program chief Cindy McCain disputed Israeli claims that Hamas loots aid, saying, “These people are desperate, and they see a World Food Program truck coming in and they run for it,” as reported by AP.

The ongoing war, sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack that reportedly killed 1,200 people and led to the abduction of 251 hostages, has since claimed over 53,000 Palestinian lives, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says the majority of those killed are women and children.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Kassem demanded Israel withdraw from five southern Lebanon border points before any disarmament talks can resume. Israel intercepted a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Sunday, which triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem but caused no reported casualties.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Israel on Sunday, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as diplomatic and humanitarian challenges continue to mount.

Gaza Crisis Israel-Hamas war Israeli Strikes in Gaza

