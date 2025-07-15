LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli Strikes Kill 72 More Palestinians Amid Widespread Famine in Gaza

Israeli Strikes Kill 72 More Palestinians Amid Widespread Famine in Gaza

Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 72 people, including aid seekers, as attacks intensified in Rafah and northern Gaza. Aid access remains limited despite an EU-Israel agreement. UN and regional leaders call the situation catastrophic. Ceasefire talks in Qatar have stalled amid mutual blame.

Gaza is facing food and fuel shortages, media reports have said.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 06:28:24 IST

Israeli strikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of 72 Palestinians in Gaza, which also includes aid seekers, local media reports said.

Reports said Israeli forces attacked an aid distribution site in Rafah, where five persons were killed.

This comes as peace talks continue to remain fruitless and the food and fuel crisis expands in Gaza.

Media reports say that the total number of deaths at aid distribution sites has now surged to 838. 

Northern Gaza and Gaza City are two areas where Israeli forces have ramped up the attacks, local media said.

Will Israel Allow More Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza?

Meanwhile, UN bodies have urged Israel to allow additional aid into Gaza amid widespread hunger and a fuel crisis.

The healthcare facilities are also finding it difficult to function, reports added.

Water shortage in Gaza has also surged since Israel stopped all fuel units from entering the city in March.

Without fuel, desalination plants as well as wastewater treatment plants have been forced to shut, said reports.

The Egyptian foreign minister noted that despite an agreement between Israel and the European Union that promised more aid to Gaza, the situation has remained the same because Israel refused to follow it.

An EU dignitary stated that Israel agreed to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, media reports said.

Israel-Hamas War: What Happened To The Peace Deal?

But when the Israeli official was inquired about the steps taken to implement it, he could not provide the details, media reports noted.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi described the Gaza situation as “catastrophic.”

“There is a real catastrophe happening in Gaza resulting” from the “Israeli siege,” he was quoted as saying by local media.

Amid these, ceasefire talks in Qatar between the delegations of Hamas and Israel have hit a roadblock.

“Discussions are currently focused on the proposed maps for the deployment of Israeli forces within Gaza, local media reports said.

Both groups have put the blame on each other for creating hindrance to the deal, which could result in a 60-day ceasefire. 

However, local reports say that Netanyahu faces immense pressure to conclude the war.

Also Read: Two Former Israeli Prime Ministers Reject Plans For Gaza ‘Humanitarian City’


