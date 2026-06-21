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Home > World News > Israeli Strikes Kill 9 In Gaza, Including Child And Al Jazeera Cameraman | Watch

Israeli Strikes Kill 9 In Gaza, Including Child And Al Jazeera Cameraman | Watch

Israeli airstrikes across Gaza have killed at least six people, including two children and Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed Wishah, amid continued violence despite ceasefire claims.

Israeli Strikes Kill 9 In Gaza (IMAGE: X)
Israeli Strikes Kill 9 In Gaza (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 05:30 IST

Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least nine people, including a child and a journalist from Al Jazeera in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. An Israeli airstrike killed four Palestinians, including two women and a child, in an apartment building in Gaza City. The attack on the building in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City destroyed the apartment and wounded several others.

Airstrike In Gaza City Apartment 

The Israeli military said it struck a militant without elaborating. In another incident, Israeli forces shot and killed a woman in Beit Lahiya town further north, medics said. An Israeli airstrike killed at least one person and wounded eight others in Khan Younis, south of the enclave. Later on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike killed three people, medics said, including Ahmed Wishah, a journalist working for Al Jazeera, in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera said Wishah, a cameraman, was killed in what the network called a ‘heinous crime’, about two months after his brother, Mohammed Wishah, also an Al Jazeera journalist, was killed by the Israeli military.

The Palestinian Journalist Syndicate condemned Wishah’s killing on Saturday and called for Israeli leaders to be held accountable for such attacks, which have killed nearly 300 Palestinian journalists since the war began in October 2023.

Israel has often claimed, without evidence, that it targeted journalists in Gaza who were linked to militants, including Hamas. The Israeli military said in a statement it killed a Hamas militant, who posed a threat and served as an Al Jazeera photojournalist. It did not provide evidence. It said Wishah served as a ‘sniper’ and was killed along with two other Hamas militants.

Israeli Strikes Kill 9 In Gaza, Including Child And Al Jazeera Cameraman | Watch

Israel And Al Jazeera Clash 

It had also accused the brother it killed in April of being a senior Hamas armed operative. Hamas and Al Jazeera denied that Wishah had any affiliation with the group. ‘Al Jazeera Media Network condemns the deliberate killing of its Al Jazeera Mubasher Channel’s cameraman Ahmed Wishah by Israeli occupation forces today, Saturday 20 June, in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip,’ Al Jazeera said in a statement.

The latest killing raised the number of Al Jazeera journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 12, Al Jazeera said.

Talks Over Gaza Plan Remain Deadlocked

Israel says its strikes aim to thwart imminent attacks by Hamas and other militants. Hamas rarely discloses information about the deaths of its fighters. Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked over how to proceed with the next stage of President Trump’s plan for Gaza, which involves Hamas laying down its arms and Israeli withdrawals.

Talks held by mediators Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Trump’s Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, over the implementation of the second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, have not yet reached an agreement, sources close to the talks said.

Israel says Hamas must cede power in Gaza, disarm, and play no role in the future governance of the enclave. Hamas links any full disarmament to the launch of a political track towards establishing a Palestinian state.

Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people during their cross-border attack into Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. The Gaza health ministry reported that more than 73,000 Palestinians have died in the territory since then.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: No Tolls In Hormuz Strait For 60 Days’: Trump Warns Iran If Negotiations Fail

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Israeli Strikes Kill 9 In Gaza, Including Child And Al Jazeera Cameraman | Watch
Tags: Ahmed WishahAl Jazeera cameraman killedceasefire Gazachild casualties GazaGaza airstrikes 2026Gaza newsGaza war updateIsrael strikes civiliansisrael-gaza-conflictMiddle East conflict news

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Israeli Strikes Kill 9 In Gaza, Including Child And Al Jazeera Cameraman | Watch
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