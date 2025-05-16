Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 93 in Gaza as Netanyahu Vows to Intensify War

At least 93 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, as PM Netanyahu vowed to escalate military operations in the Strip.

Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 93 in Gaza as Netanyahu Vows to Intensify War

At least 93 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, as PM Netanyahu vowed to escalate military operations in the Strip.


At least 93 Palestinians were killed Friday in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to escalate military operations in the territory and U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his Middle East tour without visiting Israel, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the strikes, which began overnight, hit areas throughout the Gaza Strip, including the outskirts of Deir al-Balah and the southern city of Khan Younis. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported hundreds more injured amid ongoing bombardment and destruction.

The latest wave of attacks sent residents fleeing from places like the Jabaliya refugee camp and Beit Lahiya in the north, the report said, adding that plumes of dark smoke were seen rising over neighbourhoods as families escaped on foot, in vehicles and on donkey carts.

“The army entered upon us, bombing, killing. … We got out of the house with difficulty, killing and death, we did not take anything,” Feisal Al-Attar, who was displaced from Beit Lahiya, told AP.

Israel’s military said it struck 150 targets in the past 24 hours, including anti-tank missile posts, militant compounds, and observation positions. In a statement, the military said several militants were eliminated in northern Gaza.

Netanyahu: ‘Destroying Hamas’ is the Mission

Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier this week vowed to press ahead with plans for a large-scale ground operation aimed at what he called the complete destruction of Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza.

In comments released Tuesday, Netanyahu reportedly said Israeli forces were “days away” from entering Gaza “with great strength to complete the mission … It means destroying Hamas.”

An Israeli official told AP that Friday’s strikes were part of “preparatory actions” for a wider military operation and intended to pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages. The official, not authorized to speak publicly, told the agency that Israel’s war Cabinet met Friday to evaluate ongoing ceasefire talks in Qatar.

Trump on Gaza: ‘We’ve got to get that taken care of’

As the violence intensified, President Donald Trump, speaking at a business forum in Abu Dhabi, commented on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during the final day of his regional trip.

“We’re looking at Gaza,” Trump reportedly said, adding, “And we’ve got to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving. A lot of people are — there’s a lot of bad things going on.”

Israel’s blockade of Gaza has now entered its third month, reportedly restricting aid and worsening living conditions.

Ceasefire Talks Continue Amid Fighting

Ceasefire negotiations in Qatar are ongoing, with little sign of imminent resolution. Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer told The Associated Press that while Israel continues to press militarily, it remains open to negotiations.

“Our objective is to get [the hostages] home and get Hamas to relinquish power,” Mencer reportedly said. “We will continue pressuring Hamas while negotiating — it’s getting results.”

ALSO READ: ‘A Lot Of People Are Starving’: Trump Vows Action on Gaza Crisis

Benjamin Netanyahu donald trump Israeli military operations in Gaza

