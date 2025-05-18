Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza and Force Hospital Closure

Israeli airstrikes across Gaza killed at least 103 people overnight into Sunday as the conflict continues with no end in sight.

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza and Force Hospital Closure

Israeli airstrikes across Gaza killed at least 103 people overnight into Sunday as the conflict continues with no end in sight.


Israeli airstrikes across Gaza killed at least 103 people overnight into Sunday, The Associated Press reported, quoting health officials, as the conflict in the region continues with no end in sight. Hospitals and medics in Gaza say the attacks have severely impacted civilian areas, with one of the largest medical facilities in the north forced to close its doors.

According to officials at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, more than 48 people were killed in airstrikes targeting homes and tents sheltering displaced families. Among the victims were 18 children and 13 women, AP quoted hospital spokesperson Weam Fares as saying.

In northern Gaza, a strike on a home in the Jabaliya refugee camp killed nine people from a single family, while another attack on a nearby residence killed 10, including seven children and a woman, according to Gaza’s health ministry emergency services and the civil defense.

Israel’s military had no immediate comment on the overnight strikes. The Israeli government has previously blamed civilian casualties on Hamas, arguing that the militant group operates within civilian areas.

The bloodshed comes as Israel escalates its war with Gaza in a new offensive named “Gideon’s Chariots.” The operation reportedly aims to seize more territory, displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the south of Gaza, and take greater control over the distribution of humanitarian aid.

Israeli officials have said that the offensive is part of a strategy to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a temporary ceasefire, one that would focus on securing the release of Israeli hostages but not necessarily end the war, as reported by The Associated Press. Hamas, for its part, demands a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza as part of any ceasefire deal.

This offensive follows the breakdown of an eight-week ceasefire in mid-March, which Israel shattered with fierce airstrikes that killed hundreds of people. The ceasefire collapse also marked the resumption of a severe blockade on Gaza, reportedly halting the import of food, medicine and fuel.

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, has already killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Filed under

Gaza conflict Israeli Airstrikes Khan Younis

