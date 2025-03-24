Egyptian plan suggests Hamas release five Israeli hostages per week, with Israel initiating the second phase of ceasefire after first week.

Israeli airstrikes and shelling have killed at least 65 people in Gaza over the past 24 hours, according to Palestinian health authorities, as Egypt pushes a new proposal to restore a ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged enclave, Reuters reported.

Security sources told the news publication on Monday that Egypt put forward the proposal last week following Israel’s resumption of military operations against Hamas on March 18. The renewed violence ended a two-month period of relative calm after 15 months of conflict.

Escalating Death Toll

Since the latest Israeli military offensive, Gaza health officials report that nearly 700 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 400 women and children. Among the dead are two local journalists, Mohammad Mansour and Hussam Shabat, Reuters reported, quoting medics. The Palestinian Journalist Syndicate reportedly said at least 206 journalists have been killed by Israeli fire since the conflict reignited in early October 2023.

Meanwhile, Hamas also said that several of its senior officials were killed in the recent attacks.

Ceasefire Proposal Details

The Egyptian ceasefire proposal suggests Hamas release five Israeli hostages per week, with Israel initiating the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week, the report stated, citing security sources. Hamas still holds 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive. The group took more than 250 people hostage during its October 7, 2023, cross-border attack on Israel, most of whom have since been released in negotiated exchanges.

Both Hamas and the US have reportedly agreed to the Egyptian proposal, while Israel has yet to respond. A Hamas official, meanwhile, told the agency that multiple proposals were being discussed with mediators to find common ground for resuming negotiations.

Israeli Withdrawal Timeline and Hostage Release

The Egyptian proposal also reportedly includes a timeline for Israel’s full military withdrawal from Gaza, backed by US guarantees, in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages. Hamas has claimed that Israel violated the terms of a previous ceasefire agreement but also suggested that it remains open to new negotiations. It is also reportedly reviewing proposals from US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Israel, however, has insisted that its military operations are necessary to pressure Hamas into releasing the hostages.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate with the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service reporting that 50,000 residents are trapped in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city near the Egyptian border. Thousands are stuck in the Tel Al-Sultan district, where Israeli forces have reportedly advanced, leaving families without access to food, water, or medical aid.

The Israeli military reportedly said its troops have encircled Tel Al-Sultan to dismantle “terror infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists in the area.”

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), approximately 124,000 people have been displaced in Gaza in recent days, according to Reuters.

The agency described the situation as a “humanitarian catastrophe,” saying Israeli authorities have cut off aid, leading to food shortages and soaring prices.

“Families carry what little they have with no shelter, no safety, and nowhere left to go. The siege must end,” UNRWA wrote in a statement on X.

