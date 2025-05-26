Israeli Strikes Kill Over 50 in Gaza, Including 36 in School-Turned-Shelter: Report

At least 52 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, including 36 in a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City that was hit while people slept.

At least 52 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, including 36 in a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City that was hit while people slept.

At least 52 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, including 36 in a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City that was hit while people slept, igniting their belongings, The Associated Press reported, quoting local health officials.

Fahmy Awad, head of Gaza’s emergency services, told the publication that the strike on the school in the Daraj neighbourhood killed entire families, including a father and his five children.

Footage from the scene showed charred remains being pulled from smoldering debris. Shifa and al-Ahli hospitals confirmed the death toll and dozens of injuries, as reported by AP.

The Israeli military claimed it had targetted a “militant command and control centre” used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad inside the school, and added that the site was used to coordinate attacks. Israel maintains that Hamas’ presence in residential areas leads to civilian casualties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A separate strike on a home in Jabalya killed 16 members of one family, including five women and two children, the report stated, citing estimates from Shifa Hospital.

The airstrikes come as Israel resumes its offensive, vowing to destroy Hamas and recover the 58 remaining hostages from the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.

Over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says women and children make up the majority of the casualties.

Meanwhile, a new aid distribution system backed by the U.S. and Israel is set to begin operations, despite sharp criticism from humanitarian organisations and the unexpected resignation of its leader, Jake Wood. According to the report, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said it would start deliveries Monday and aims to reach one million Palestinians by week’s end.

Wood stepped down Sunday, citing a lack of independence. “It had become clear that the foundation would not be allowed to operate independently,” he said, according to AP. Meanwhile, UN agencies and aid groups have warned that the model violates humanitarian principles and could worsen forced displacement.

Israel has reportedly blocked most aid for months, allowing only limited supplies into the besieged territory, even as humanitarian groups warn that famine is imminent and aid remains far below what is needed.

Israel says it plans to seize full control of Gaza and facilitate what it calls “voluntary migration” of its over two million residents — a plan widely rejected by Palestinians and the global community.

ALSO READ: South Korean Presidential Candidate Lee Jae-myung Pledges to Restore North Korea Hotline, Mend China Ties