Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US For Talks With Trump

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 32 people on Sunday, including over a dozen women and children, according to AP, quoting local health officials. The strikes come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the ongoing war.

The Israeli military resumed its offensive last month after ending a ceasefire with Hamas, launching air and ground operations aimed at pressuring the group into agreeing to a new truce and releasing the remaining hostages. As part of its strategy, Israel has also blocked the import of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid into Gaza for over a month, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

“Stocks are getting low, and the situation is becoming desperate,” the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees warned in a social media statement.

Fatal Strikes and Civilian Toll in Gaza

Overnight into Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a tent and a house in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza. According to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies, the attack killed five men, five women, and five children.

Among the victims was a female journalist. Her mother, Amal Kaskeen, expressed grief and disbelief: “My daughter is innocent. She had no involvement. She loved journalism and adored it.”

The devastating impact of the strikes was further underscored by the tragic image of a child, under two years old, whose tiny body fit within just one end of an emergency stretcher.

In the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, Israeli shelling claimed the lives of at least four people, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported. Meanwhile, in Deir al-Balah, an Associated Press journalist confirmed that seven bodies, including those of a child and three women, were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

A separate strike in Gaza City targeted a group of people waiting outside a bakery, killing at least six, including three children, according to the civil defense, which operates under the Hamas-run government.

Protests and Growing Discontent in Gaza

The renewed violence has sparked protests in Gaza, with dozens of Palestinians marching through Jabaliya in an anti-war demonstration. Footage circulating on social media showed protesters chanting against Hamas—an unusual but growing phenomenon in recent weeks.

Discontent is also mounting within Israel, where families of hostages, including some who were recently freed, are urging the government to ensure an end to the conflict. Many are now appealing to the United States for intervention.

Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump on Monday, marking their second meeting since Trump’s return to office in January. Their discussions are expected to focus on the war and the new 17% tariff imposed on Israeli goods by the U.S. administration—a move that is part of a broader global trade policy shift.

“There is a very large queue of leaders who want to do this with respect to their economies,” Netanyahu said while concluding a visit to Hungary. “I think it reflects the special personal connection and the special connection between the United States and Israel, which is so vital at this time.”

Heavy War Toll

The U.S., along with Egypt and Qatar, has played a key role in ceasefire negotiations and expressed support for Israel’s decision to resume its military campaign last month.

The conflict, which began when Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has resulted in staggering casualties. The initial Hamas attack killed approximately 1,200 people and led to 251 hostages being taken. Of the 59 hostages still in Gaza, 24 are believed to be alive.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the Israeli offensive has since killed at least 50,695 Palestinians and wounded 115,338 others. The ministry does not distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties but reports that more than half of those killed were women and children. Israel claims to have eliminated approximately 20,000 militants, though it has not provided evidence to support this figure.

