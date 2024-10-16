Israeli Strikes Target Beirut Amid U.S. Concerns Over Widening Air Assault

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, sparking U.S. concerns over the scope of the assault. The attacks intensify as Hezbollah and Israel remain locked in escalating conflict, with rising humanitarian casualties.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs, following a U.S. statement expressing concerns over the intensity of the Israeli military campaign. Witnesses reported hearing two explosions and seeing smoke rising from two separate neighborhoods. These strikes came shortly after an Israeli evacuation order was issued, although it only referenced one building.

Over the past few weeks, Israeli strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs have become more frequent, with some occurring without prior warnings. In some cases, warnings were issued for specific areas, but the strikes affected a broader range of locations. According to the Israeli military, the latest strike targeted an underground Hezbollah weapons stockpile in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. The military emphasized that it took precautions to minimize civilian casualties, including issuing warnings to residents in the area.

However, the strikes have had a broader impact, with evacuation orders affecting over a quarter of Lebanon. According to the U.N. refugee agency, this disruption follows Israel’s military incursions into southern Lebanon, which aim to push back Hezbollah forces.

U.S. Opposes Israeli Air Campaign

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday voiced concerns about the scale of Israel’s strikes in Beirut. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted, “We made it clear to the Israeli government that we had concerns about the scope and nature of the bombing campaign.” This marks a more critical tone from Washington than previously seen.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati also revealed that his discussions with U.S. officials had resulted in a “kind of guarantee” that Israel would reduce its strikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Continued Hostilities And Regional Implications

Israeli strikes on Beirut resumed on October 10, killing 22 people and causing significant destruction in a densely populated neighborhood. The attacks were reportedly aimed at Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa, who survived the incident. Israeli forces have also intensified their efforts against Hezbollah leadership, with the death of the group’s long-serving secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, marking a significant blow to the organization.

Despite growing calls for a ceasefire from various international actors, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed the notion, reiterating his stance during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Netanyahu criticized Macron’s suggestion of a conference on Lebanon, highlighting the continued importance of Israel’s military campaign.

Ceasefire Talks And Humanitarian Toll

Amid the ongoing conflict, Hezbollah’s deputy chief, Naim Qassem, called for a ceasefire while warning that the group would continue to inflict “pain” on Israel. Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll continues to rise. Lebanese health authorities reported that Israeli strikes over the past year have killed more than 2,350 people, with an additional 11,000 wounded. The conflict has displaced over 1.2 million people, many of whom are women and children.

