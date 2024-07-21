Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Ammunition Depot in Lebanon, 4 Wounded

Late Saturday, Israeli airstrikes targeted an ammunition depot belonging to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in the southern town of Adloun, approximately 40 kilometers north of Israel’s border. The strikes triggered a series of loud explosions, heard by witnesses across southern Lebanon, according to three security sources.

Medical and security sources reported that at least four civilians in Adloun were injured due to the strikes.

These attacks occurred on the same day that Israeli fighter jets targeted Houthi military positions in Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah. Hezbollah warned that this action would usher in a “new and dangerous phase” in the region.

Israel’s strikes in Yemen were a response to a drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis that hit Tel Aviv, Israel’s economic hub, the previous day.

Since October 7, when Hezbollah declared a “support front” with Palestinians following Hamas’s attack on southern Israeli border communities, resulting in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire.