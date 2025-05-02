Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Israeli Warplanes Launch Multiple Airstrikes Across Syria, Including Near Presidential Palace

Israeli Warplanes Launch Multiple Airstrikes Across Syria, Including Near Presidential Palace

Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes near the village of Shathah in Hama's northwestern countryside, Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Friday, amid a wave of escalating attacks across the country.

Israeli Warplanes Launch Multiple Airstrikes Across Syria, Including Near Presidential Palace

Israeli warplanes strike Syria's Hama province, escalating airstrikes in Damascus and other regions, with growing tensions and casualties unreported.


Israeli warplanes launched a series of fresh airstrikes on Syrian territory early Friday, striking near the village of Shathah in the northwestern countryside of Hama, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA. The attack is the latest in a series of escalating air raids that have rocked Syria this week.

The strikes extended across several regions including Hama, Latakia, and Quneitra, with seven intense attacks and severe explosions reported in the capital, Damascus. The full extent of casualties remains unknown, though at least 12 airstrikes were carried out on various cities.

Airstrikes Near Presidential Palace Sparks Outrage

One of the targeted areas included a site near the Presidential Palace in Damascus. This was the second Israeli airstrike in Syria this week and is widely interpreted as a significant warning to Syria’s newly formed leadership, which is now predominantly composed of Islamist factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

In response, the Syrian presidency issued a strongly worded condemnation. “This is a dangerous escalation against state institutions and the sovereignty of the state,” the presidency said. It urged the international community to stand by Syria, stating that such attacks “target Syria’s national security and the unity of the Syrian people.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Internal Dissent and Druze Community

Meanwhile, domestic unrest continues to simmer. On Thursday, Syria’s Druze spiritual leader, Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, openly criticized the Syrian government, referring to its recent actions against the minority community as an “unjustified genocidal attack.”

Despite the tensions, Druze religious leadership reiterated early Friday that the community remains committed to national unity. “The community is part of Syria and refuses to break away from the country,” it said, while also calling on the state to restore its authority in the southern province of Sweida and to reassert control over the vital Sweida-Damascus highway.

Also Read: Iran-Backed Houthi Group Launches Missiles Towards Israel

Filed under

Israeli Airstrikes syria

U.S. approves potential \

US Approves Potential $3.5 Billion Missile Sale To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Trump’s Visit
U.S. sets up second milit

US Military Establishes Second Border Defense Zone In Texas Amid Ongoing Immigration Crackdown
Marco Rubio slams Germany

Marco Rubio Spars With German Officials On X Over AfD Surveillance, Calls Move ‘Tyranny In...
Israeli warplanes strike

Israeli Warplanes Launch Multiple Airstrikes Across Syria, Including Near Presidential Palace
US stocks surge as China

US stocks Rally As China Signals Trade Talks; S&P 500 Hits Longest Winning Streak Since...
newsx

Police Arrest Graduate for Harassment of Minister Pankaja Munde via Phone Calls
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Approves Potential $3.5 Billion Missile Sale To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Trump’s Visit

US Approves Potential $3.5 Billion Missile Sale To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Trump’s Visit

US Military Establishes Second Border Defense Zone In Texas Amid Ongoing Immigration Crackdown

US Military Establishes Second Border Defense Zone In Texas Amid Ongoing Immigration Crackdown

Marco Rubio Spars With German Officials On X Over AfD Surveillance, Calls Move ‘Tyranny In Disguise’

Marco Rubio Spars With German Officials On X Over AfD Surveillance, Calls Move ‘Tyranny In...

US stocks Rally As China Signals Trade Talks; S&P 500 Hits Longest Winning Streak Since 2004

US stocks Rally As China Signals Trade Talks; S&P 500 Hits Longest Winning Streak Since...

Police Arrest Graduate for Harassment of Minister Pankaja Munde via Phone Calls

Police Arrest Graduate for Harassment of Minister Pankaja Munde via Phone Calls

Entertainment

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold Picture

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at WAVES Summit

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After