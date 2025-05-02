Israeli Warplanes Launch Multiple Airstrikes Across Syria, Including Near Presidential Palace

Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes near the village of Shathah in Hama's northwestern countryside, Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Friday, amid a wave of escalating attacks across the country.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of fresh airstrikes on Syrian territory early Friday, striking near the village of Shathah in the northwestern countryside of Hama, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA. The attack is the latest in a series of escalating air raids that have rocked Syria this week.

The strikes extended across several regions including Hama, Latakia, and Quneitra, with seven intense attacks and severe explosions reported in the capital, Damascus. The full extent of casualties remains unknown, though at least 12 airstrikes were carried out on various cities.

Airstrikes Near Presidential Palace Sparks Outrage

One of the targeted areas included a site near the Presidential Palace in Damascus. This was the second Israeli airstrike in Syria this week and is widely interpreted as a significant warning to Syria’s newly formed leadership, which is now predominantly composed of Islamist factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

In response, the Syrian presidency issued a strongly worded condemnation. “This is a dangerous escalation against state institutions and the sovereignty of the state,” the presidency said. It urged the international community to stand by Syria, stating that such attacks “target Syria’s national security and the unity of the Syrian people.”

Internal Dissent and Druze Community

Meanwhile, domestic unrest continues to simmer. On Thursday, Syria’s Druze spiritual leader, Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, openly criticized the Syrian government, referring to its recent actions against the minority community as an “unjustified genocidal attack.”

Despite the tensions, Druze religious leadership reiterated early Friday that the community remains committed to national unity. “The community is part of Syria and refuses to break away from the country,” it said, while also calling on the state to restore its authority in the southern province of Sweida and to reassert control over the vital Sweida-Damascus highway.

